3 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW (May 2, 2022)

While the previous episode of Monday Night RAW saw a dip in viewership, it was a decent show for the Red brand. The event primarily focused on Randy Orton's 20th-anniversary celebration. On top of that, Mustafa Ali and Asuka's return was another major talking point of the show.

After two dull weeks, WWE made a spectacular comeback last week. The company will be looking to deliver once again when the go-home episode of RAW emanates live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

WWE has announced that The Bloodline will feature this Monday night and another showdown with RK-Bro looks to be on the cards. On top of that, the company is expected to hype the upcoming premium live event, WrestleMania Backlash.

In this piece, we look at three things that could happen on the show.

#3. Becky Lynch attacks Asuka on RAW

Becky Lynch made her first appearance post-WrestleMania 38 on the previous episode of RAW. However, The Man was interrupted by a returning Asuka. The latter went on to disrespect the former by flicking her nose. While Becky failed to get her revenge, things could change on Monday night.

Given how things unfolded between the duo, expect a furious Becky to hit back at Asuka on the upcoming episode of RAW. The creative could have Big Time Becks attack Asuka to send her a strong message.

On another note, a high-profile feud between two gargantuan superstars in the likes of Becky Lynch and Asuka has the potential to blow off the charts if WWE decides to book it right.

#2. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes engage in a brawl

Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes has been billed as the #1 feud on the Red brand. While the build so far has been hot and cold, things could change this Monday night on RAW.

One way of spicing things up could be to have the duo engage in a brawl. The writers could even have the entire locker room get involved in separating the two.

On another note, The Architect will square off against The American Nightmare at WrestleMania Backlash. While the latter is expected to make it to two wins in a row, don't be surprised if WWE throws a curveball at us by having Rollins defeat Cody to prolong the feud.

#1. RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre stand tall against The Bloodline

WWE has announced that The Bloodline will take over the go-home episode of the Red brand. However, expect this segment to turn south as potential interference from RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre looks to be on the cards.

The creative team could have The Scottish Psychopath and RK-Bro confront The Bloodline. The babyface trio could join forces to take out the heels to end the segment on a high.

In case you missed it, WWE changed the Tag Team Championship Unification match to a non-title six-man tag match between RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre vs. The Bloodline following the events of SmackDown.

With this being the final week before WrestleMania Backlash, expect WWE to leave no stone unturned in hyping the six-man tag match for May 8.

