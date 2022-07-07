3 Things that could happen on the upcoming episode of SmackDown (July 8, 2022)

Monday's RAW saw WWE officially kick off the build towards its biggest premium live event of the summer - SummerSlam 2022. While breadcrumbs for potential clashes for the event were laid out on the show, WWE also announced Theory vs. Bobby Lashley for July 30.

Expect SmackDown to follow in the red brand's footsteps on Friday night. The show is scheduled to emanate live from the Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth, Texas.

While Roman Reigns will feature on the show to promote his match against Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey is scheduled to address the WWE Universe after losing her SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank.

In this piece, we look at three things that this Friday's SmackDown could have in store for the WWE Universe:

#3. Pat McAfee hits back at Happy Corbin on SmackDown

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow I’ve been laid up all day resting my back/neck because of this cowardly blindside attack from last night…



I think imma be ok… BUT BUM ASS CORBIN WONT BE AFTER SUMMERSLAM I’ve been laid up all day resting my back/neck because of this cowardly blindside attack from last night…I think imma be ok… BUT BUM ASS CORBIN WONT BE AFTER SUMMERSLAM https://t.co/ln4Drp0j0O

Happy Corbin brutally attacked Pat McAfee after Money in the Bank went off-air. The former Mr. Money in the Bank later accepted the latter's challenge for a match at SummerSlam.

Given how things unfolded, expect an irate McAfee to hit back at Corbin on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. The creative team could have the SmackDown commentator take out Corbin to hype the duo's match.

On another note, while there was never any doubt over Corbin's in-ring skills, McAfee has proved that he can hang with the best in the ring. On top of that, the rivals are masters at drawing reactions from the WWE Universe. Thus, expect an entertaining feud between the duo in the coming weeks.

#2. Ronda Rousey decimates Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan won the SmackDown Women's Championship after successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract against Ronda Rousey on July 2. Following that, the latter congratulated the new champ, shaking her hands in admiration before leaving the ring. However, things may turn out differently on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Ronda Rousey will address the fans for the first time on Friday night following her loss at Money in the Bank. However, the creative team could have her turn heel to lay waste to Liv Morgan. Rousey could decimate the current champion to lay down the foundation for a potential match at SummerSlam.

#1. Brock Lesnar interrupts Roman Reigns

Reigns will defend his titles against The Beast Incarnate on July 30

Roman Reigns is scheduled to feature on the upcoming episode of SmackDown to promote his SummerSlam match against Brock Lesnar. However, potential interference from The Beast Incarnate can't be ruled out.

The creative team could have Lesnar interrupt Roman Reigns' promo only for The Tribal Chief to retreat. The duo coming face to face and not engaging would be a perfect tease for their Last Man Standing match on July 30.

On another note, WWE added a major clause to the duo's match at SummerSlam. The promotion has announced that SummerSlam 2022 will be the final time these two high-profile names lock horns with each other. Will that be the case? Only time will tell.

