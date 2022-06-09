3 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of SmackDown (June 10, 2022)

Following the huge success of Hell in a Cell, WWE has started its build towards Money in the Bank with a bang. The fallout episode of RAW following HIAC wasn't only filled with a lot of twists and turns but also managed to set up some mouth-watering feuds.

Fans can expect more of the same when SmackDown emanates from Raising Cane's River Center Arena in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

WWE has announced that Ricochet will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Gunther on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. On top of that, Riddle is scheduled to feature on the show to confront Roman Reigns.

Without further ado, here are three things that the upcoming episode could have in store for us:

#3. Gunther defeats Ricochet to become the new Intercontinental Champion

Ricochet will defend the IC Championship against Gunther this Friday night. However, it might not end too well for the high-flyer as the odds of him prevailing over The Ring General seem dismal.

Gunther has been a dominant force ever since his main roster debut. The former NXT UK Champion is riding high on momentum and looks all set to become the new Champion this Friday night.

Creative could have Gunther and Ricochet put on a show for the fans, only for the former to emerge as the new IC Champion. However, it would be interesting to see how WWE books him from there.

#2. Natalya and Shayna Baszler attack Ronda Rousey

The go-home episode of SmackDown saw Natalya win the Six-Pack Challenge to become Ronda Rousey's next challenger. Fans can expect WWE to start building on this feud starting this week.

Creative could have Natalya and Baszler join forces to orchestrate a 2-on-1 beatdown on Ronda Rousey. The former WWE Divas Champion and her partner could decimate Rousey to kick off the feud.

On another note, while WWE's decision to choose Natalya over Shayna Baszler and Raquel Rodriguez did raise a lot of eyebrows, expect this to be a one-off before WWE books Rousey against a high-profile name for SummerSlam.

#1. WWE books Riddle in a match against Sami Zayn on SmackDown

Following his challenge to Roman Reigns for a potential match, Riddle is all set to feature on the blue brand to confront The Tribal Chief. However, WWE could have Sami Zayn step in on behalf of The Bloodline.

One should not forget that Sami distracted Riddle by hitting Reigns' music, costing The Original Bro & Nakamura their title match against The Usos on the previous episode of SmackDown. Thus, a potential match between the former IC Champion and Riddle seems apt.

Expect WWE to book the same on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. However, it would be interesting to see if The Bloodline interrupts the match to help their associate.

