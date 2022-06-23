3 Things that could happen on the upcoming episode of SmackDown (June 24, 2022)

The previous episode of SmackDown saw the blockbuster return of Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate returned to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship. On top of that, the duo of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Given how the episode received positive reviews from WWE Pundits, the promotion will look to carry forth the good work when SmackDown emanates live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on June 24, 2022.

WWE has announced that Ricochet will take on Gunther in a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. On top of that, Shotzi vs. Aliyah and Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for a place in the Women's and Men's Money in the Bank Ladder matches, respectively, are also scheduled for this Friday night.

In this piece, we look at three things that the episode could have in store for the WWE Universe:

#3. Happy Corbin attacks Pat McAfee on SmackDown

The previous episode of SmackDown saw Happy Corbin lock horns with Madcap Moss in the Last Laugh Match. However, it didn't turn out too well for the former, as he faced a humiliating defeat at the hands of the latter.

Following that, Corbin was involved in a heated altercation with Pat McAfee, accusing the latter of making jokes about him when he was at rock bottom. This ended with the SmackDown commentator rallying the crowd against the former Lone Wolf, laughing hysterically as Corbin walked back embarrassed.

Given how things unfolded last week, expect an agitated Corbin to hit back at McAfee in the upcoming episode. The former United States Champion could lay waste to the former NFL punter to start a feud.

#2. Sami Zayn qualifies for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match, courtesy of The Bloodline

Sami Zayn is a SmackDown star

Sami Zayn will take on Shinsuke Nakamura in the Money in the Bank qualifying match this Friday night. While it could be anybody's game, Zayn will likely win the match to secure a position in the ladder match.

Given a clean loss at the hands of The Master Strategist could undermine Nakamura, WWE could have The Bloodline get involved. The creative team could have The Usos distract the former United States Champion, costing him his match against Sami.

Come what may, there's no denying that Zayn and Nakamura share quite a history between them, and fans can expect the duo to put on a show this Friday night.

#1. Roman Reigns vows to destroy Brock Lesnar once and for all

Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed Universal Championship against Riddle on the previous episode of the blue brand. While The Tribal Chief managed to retain his title successfully, he was interrupted by Brock Lesnar following his win.

The Beast made a sensational return to SmackDown to take out Reigns. Given how things unfolded, expect an angry Roman Reigns to address Lesnar in the upcoming episode.

The creative team could have The Head of the Table vow to beat the living daylights out of The Beast at SummerSlam to end this rivalry once and for all.

On another note, WWE booking Lesnar vs. Reigns for the umpteenth time has irked many fans on the internet. However, given the lack of top draws, plus Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes' injury, this was always coming.

