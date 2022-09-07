3 Things that could happen on the upcoming episode of SmackDown (September 9, 2022) 

WWE has made a terrific start post a critically and commercially acclaimed Clash at the Castle as Monday's RAW managed to live up to the expectations of fans.

The latest edition of RAW saw the return of Braun Strowman. The Monster among Men turned a lot of heads with his spectacular return to the company.

Furthermore, the show witnessed WWE starting its build towards the upcoming premium live event, Extreme Rules, which is scheduled to take place on October 8, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Fans can expect Friday's SmackDown to follow suit. The show is scheduled to emanate live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

The company has announced that Braun Strowman will be making a return to the blue brand in the upcoming episode. On top of that, we could witness WWE kicking off new storylines for Extreme Rules.

So without further ado, here are three things that could unfold in the show:

#3. Ronda Rousey targets Liv Morgan on SmackDown

Liv Morgan managed to successfully defend her SmackDown Women's Title against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle. However, she could face a stiffer challenge in the form of Ronda Rousey in the coming days.

Given Liv Morgan and The Rowdy One have some unfinished business between them, WWE could reignite their rivalry on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Truth be told, Ronda Rousey has looked phenomenal in the last few weeks. And it may not be too long before WWE crowns her as the new champion.

#2. Karrion Kross lays waste to Drew McIntyre

Karrion Kross has proven to be a thorn in the flesh for Drew McIntyre. The former NXT Champion has targeted The Scottish Warrior since his return to the company. Fans can expect more of the same in the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Given the duo are reportedly set to clash against each other at Extreme Rules, a high-profile feud between Kross and McIntyre seems to be on the cards. Thus, WWE could have the former attack the latter on Friday night to kick off the same.

On another note, while McIntyre was speculated to defeat Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, it didn't happen. However, the former Universal Champion is riding high on momentum and surpassing him could be an uphill battle for Kross.

#1. Braun Strowman takes out The Bloodline

Following his return to the company on RAW, Braun Strowman is scheduled to feature on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The Monster Among Men is rumored to be pushed as one of the top babyfaces on the blue brand.

With McIntyre and Kross potentially locked against each other in a feud, WWE could have Strowman and Roman Reigns rekindle their rivalry. The former Universal Champion and The Tribal Chief share quite a bit of history between them and another feud would surely be best for business.

The creative team could have Strowman show up on SmackDown to take out The Bloodline singlehandedly. This would not only help Strowman garner a lot of momentum but would also lay down the breadcrumbs for an epic feud against Reigns.

Are you excited about Friday's SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

