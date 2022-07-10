3 Things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW (July 11, 2022) 

The previous episode of RAW witnessed some adverse reactions from fans and critics alike. While the main event featuring Becky Lynch vs. Asuka in a No Holds Barred, match was a blockbuster, the rest of the show seemingly fell flat in impressing the audience.

Following last week's show, WWE will be looking to bounce back and deliver an exciting episode when RAW emanates live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio on July 11, 2022.

WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will feature in the upcoming edition of the red brand. On top of that, Bobby Lashley's United States Championship open challenge and Riddle vs. Theory are also scheduled for Monday night.

In this piece, let's look at three things that the promotion could be planning for Monday night:

#3. Seth Rollins costs Riddle his match against Theory on RAW

The previous episode of RAW saw Seth Rollins lock horns with Ezekiel. While the former managed to surpass Elias' younger brother, The Visionary was laid out with an RKO out of nowhere by Riddle.

On another note, Riddle is scheduled to face Theory on the upcoming episode of RAW. However, given how things unfolded last week, Seth Rollins's potential interference looks on the cards.

The former WWE Champion could interfere to cost Riddle his match against Mr. Money in the Bank. Expect Rollins to then go on to hand a proper beating to The Original Bro.

#2. Becky Lynch is revealed as the next opponent of Bianca Belair

WWE @WWE Months of tension and animosity between @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWEAsuka culminates in a brutal No Holds Barred Match on #WWERaw Months of tension and animosity between @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWEAsuka culminates in a brutal No Holds Barred Match on #WWERaw. https://t.co/pV3T98lReG

The previous episode of the red brand saw Becky Lynch and Asuka lock horns in a No Holds Barred match. While the duo went toe-to-toe against each other, it was Becky who managed to pick up a huge win in the end.

Judging by how things unfolded, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Becky Lynch's redemption arc has finally begun. Given the former RAW Women's Champion is reportedly facing Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, expect the creative team to reveal Big Time Becks as The EST's next challenger on Monday night.

However, it would be interesting to see if WWE adds Carmella or Rhea Ripley (when/if she returns) to make it a three-way feud.

#1. Roman Reigns and The Usos join forces to orchestrate an attack on Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar will return to RAW on Monday night. Given his Last Man Standing match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, the former WWE Champion is expected to share his thoughts regarding the same.

However, this may not turn out too well for Lesnar as a potential attack from The Bloodline can't be ruled out. The creative team could have Roman Reigns, and The Usos join forces to orchestrate a 3-on-1 attack on The Beast.

This would not only help Roman generate heat but would also be an apt way to hype the duo's match for the Biggest Event of the Summer.

A current AEW star reveals how he was allowed to appear on WWE TV this past month right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Becky Lynch get a shot at the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam? Yes No 22 votes so far