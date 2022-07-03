3 Things that could happen on WWE RAW following Money in the Bank 2022 (July 4, 2022)

One of WWE's major premium live events of the year, Money in the Bank 2022, is in the rear view mirror now. While the show had its ups and downs, it received positive feedback from fans and critics alike.

Now that the event is in the history books, WWE will officially kick off its build towards its next premium live event - SummerSlam, on the upcoming episode of RAW. The promotion will look to make a positive start when the Monday night show emanates live from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego on July 4, 2022.

WWE has announced that The Miz will respond to Logan Paul in the upcoming episode. On top of that, a huge tag-team match between Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. Dominik & Rey Mysterio is also scheduled for the red brand.

Without further delay, let's look at three things that Monday's RAW could have in store for the fans:

#3. The Street Profits challenge The Usos for a rematch

Street Profits locked horns with The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship last night at Money in the Bank. While the current champions managed to retain the title in the end, replays confirmed that Angelo Dawkins' shoulders were up during the pin.

Given the controversial finish, expect this feud to continue in the coming weeks. Street Profits could show up on Monday night to demand a rematch against The Usos for the tag team titles. This could eventually lead to WWE booking the same for SummerSlam 2022.

On another note, while the build-up to their match at Money in the Bank was hot and cold, The Usos vs. The Street Profits exceeded expectations last night. Both teams showed immense heart to put on a show for the fans; fortunately, this won't be the last we see of them in the ring.

#2. Dominik Mysterio turns heel on WWE RAW

#MysterioMonth This month will officially mark @reymysterio ’s 20 year anniversary with @WWE Truly one of the greatest most influential stars to ever do it.A generational performer still going strong and better than ever. This month will officially mark @reymysterio’s 20 year anniversary with @WWE. Truly one of the greatest most influential stars to ever do it.A generational performer still going strong and better than ever.#MysterioMonth https://t.co/L3uuVlg7pr

Damian Priest & Finn Balor will join forces to lock horns with the father-son duo of Dominik & Rey Mysterio on the upcoming episode of RAW. While the heel duo are likely to prevail over The Mysterios, this could turn into something bigger as a potential heel turn for Dominik could be on the cards.

In case you didn't know, WWE teased the same on the previous episode of the red brand when Priest and Balor extended an olive branch to Dominik during a backstage segment.

The creative team could have the high-flyer turn on his father on Monday night to lay down the bread crumbs for a potential match at SummerSlam.

#1. Bianca Belair defeats Carmella, Becky Lynch attacks

Carmella attacked Bianca Belair following her loss last night at WWE Money in the Bank

Bianca Belair managed to retain her RAW Women's Championship against Carmella last night at Money in the Bank. However, the latter attacked the former after the match.

Given how things unfolded, a potential rematch could be on the cards on Monday night. Fans can expect Belair to make easy work of her rival, only for Becky Lynch to attack her following the match.

As reported, Becky Lynch will likely face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE SummerSlam. The creative team could lay down the foundation for the same by having Big Time Becks take out Bianca on Monday night.

