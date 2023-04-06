3 things that could happen on WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 39 (April 7, 2023) 

WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania is scheduled to emanate live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on April 7, 2023.

Following a seemingly lukewarm episode of WWE RAW, the company will look to bounce back on Friday night. The upcoming edition of the blue brand will feature the fallout from the biggest WWE premium live event of the year.

Furthermore, the company has announced that new SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and new Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will also feature on the show.

On that note, let's take a look at five things that could happen on the blue show.

#3 Charlotte Flair demands a rematch

The company has announced that Rhea Ripley will appear on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown to claim her throne. However, things may not end too well for The Eradicator of The Judgment Day as she could be interrupted by former champion Charlotte Flair.

After dropping her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ripley at WrestleMania 39, The Queen could make an appearance to interrupt her rival. It won't be surprising if Flair invokes her rematch clause to challenge Ripley to a match at Backlash 2023.

#2 Uncle Howdy lays waste to Bobby Lashley on WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt has been off WWE TV due to a "physical issue" for over a month now. While there were murmurs of The Eater of Worlds making an appearance on The Show of Shows, nothing came of it.

Wyatt's absence has put his high-profile angle with Bobby Lashley on hold. However, that could change if WWE decides to have Wyatt's closest ally resume this feud during the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

The creative team could have Howdy appear on Friday night to lay waste to The All Mighty.

#1 Roman Reigns berates The Usos for losing against Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

The Usos lost their Undisputed Tag Team Championship to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39 Night One. Following that, Roman Reigns refused to meet the former champions on RAW after 'Mania. This could be a direct consequence of The Usos losing their titles to KO and the former Honorary Uce at The Show of Shows.

Fans can expect the next chapter of the Bloodline story to unfold on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. The Tribal Chief could berate the twins for coming up short against the faction's longtime rivals, KO and Zayn.

Reigns could further instruct them to regain the titles, or he would kick them out of The Bloodline.

