3 things that may spoil Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens' friendship

On August 31, at Bash in Berlin, good friends Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will face each other for the Undisputed WWE Championship. While the match marks yet another title defense for The American Nightmare, it will be like none other. Because this time around, Rhodes will be heading into the match without animosity or grudges.

However, it's important to note the WWE ring is a place where friendships can turn into rivalries and vice versa. Hence, it won't be surprising to see something that may spoil Rhodes and Owens' friendship heading into Bash in Berlin or at the PLE.

In this article, we will look at three scenarios that can spoil Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens' friendship:

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

#3. A misunderstanding between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Trending

Before Rhodes and Owens square off in the German capital, they will have to get past two episodes of SmackDown. One in Washington followed by another in Germany before the PLE. There is a chance that in one of these episodes, there can be some misunderstanding between the two superstars.

Heading towards Bash in Berlin, WWE could create animosity through a misunderstanding in a promo or a segment and that could build more hype for their match in Berlin.

#2. Kevin Owens turns heel after the match

The struggle Cody Rhodes endured to win the Undisputed WWE Championship makes it hard to believe that he will lose the belt anytime soon. However, what's believable is the fact that Kevin Owens could turn heel after potentially losing to The American Nightmare.

At Bash in Berlin, there could be a scenario where Rhodes ends up winning the match, but Owens, embarrassed by his loss, attacks Rhodes and turns heel. The reason this could happen is because the Canadian has turned his back on his friends on many occasions in the past.

#1. Cody Rhodes dominates Kevin Owens bell-to-bell

There can't be anything more embarrassing for a WWE Superstar than being dominated bell to bell. And given how Cody Rhodes has been positioned by the Stamford-based promotion, it won't be surprising to see something along these lines take place in Germany.

If something like this happens, there is a possibility fans could see Owens head backstage in anger, embarrassed by this defeat. This potential defeat could ruin the relationship Rhodes and Owens have. It will be interesting to see if something along these lines happens in Germany.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback