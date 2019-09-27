3 things NXT did right on this week's episode (25th September 2019)

NXT put on another good show this week

This week's episode of NXT impressed fans once again. It was well worth the watch and set the stage for several title matches that take place on next week's show.

Dakota Kai made her return to the Black and Yellow brand after spending several months away from the ring due to injury. She defeated the up and coming Taynara Conti, and will look to put the women's division on notice in the coming weeks.

Matt Riddle and Killian Dain wrestled in a Street Fight and finally settled their differences. Cameron Grimes looked to continue his momentum when he battled Raul Mendoza. We also saw Breezango in action when they teamed up with Kushida to battle Imperium.

The above-mentioned matches among others on NXT made sure to entertain fans and give them a taste of what is in store. With that said, let's look at three things that NXT did right this week.

#3 Dominik Dijakovic and Keith Lee steal the show again

Dominik Dijakovic and Keith Lee faced each other in this week's episode of NXT. It was their third battle and proved to be the best one yet. These two behemoths are incredibly athletic for their size and once again had the fans on their feet.

Dijakovic had won their first match, and their second match ended with no winner in sight. Therefore, this match was probably Lee's final opportunity to prove himself. And, he did that when he pinned Dijakovic.

Sometimes in wrestling, fans witness two wrestlers who work so well with each other and these two fit that bill witht their incredible chemistry. Since their series is now tied, expect them to have one final match in the future.

They deserve to wrestle at a PPV and NXT TakeOver: WarGames presents the perfect opportunity.

