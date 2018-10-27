3 Things Possible at WWE Evolution

For the first time in the company's history, WWE will present an All Women's Pay Per View event this Sunday entitled WWE Evolution. The event will take place live from the Nassau Coliseum in New York.

While the card isn't huge and the build-up hasn't been as great as fans have wanted, Evolution is sure to be an amazing show and spectacle. The headliner matches will be Becky Lynch defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing Match. On the RAW side, Ronda Rousey will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Nikki Bella in a feud that has quickly turned personal.

Also on the card, the NXT Women's Title will be defended as Shayna Baszler will challenge Kairi Sane. We will also see a couple of tag team matches as Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita will team up to take on Alexa Bliss and Mickie James, as well as Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Natalya, will take on the Riott Squad.

There will also be a Women's Battle Royal with women from RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and some returning familiar names will duke it out. There are already 21 participants confirmed for the Battle Royal, and you can expect that a few more names will be announced and some surprise participants will make an appearance in this one.

With that being said, here are three things possible for WWE Evolution. Be sure to leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments below, and be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest breaking news and rumors as WWE Evolution gets closer.

#3 Mickie James will turn on Alexa Bliss or Alicia Fox

What was originally supposed to be a single's match between Alexa Bliss and Trish Stratus has turned into a tag team match, as now the team of Alexa Bliss and Mickie James will take on the team of Trish Stratus and Lita.

Bliss is dealing with an injury, which is why the match was turned into a tag team match, and after what happened this past Monday on RAW, there is no guarantee that she will even make it to the tag match.

Stratus and Lita were being interviewed backstage when Alicia Fox interrupted, which led to a brawl between Fox, James, Stratus and Lita. There was no sign of Bliss at all, which may indicate she may not be in the match on Sunday. If that is the case, Fox certainly can take her spot and tag with James, but either way, I see Mickie turning face and raising hands with the faces after the match.

James is a legend and she has not been used well since returning in early 2017. She turned face for a while after initially returning as a heel, but for no reason, she once turned heel and aligned with Bliss. In a show that will most likely feed off of nostalgia, I see Mickie turning on either Bliss or Fox, depending on who she tags with, and raising the hands of Trish and Lita after taking the pinfall loss in the match.

A face Mickie James would be nice and refreshing for the RAW Women's Divison, and seeing her and Trish on the same side for possibly the final time will make the old school fans happy.

