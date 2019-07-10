3 Things Possible at WWE Extreme Rules 2019

Extreme Rules 2019 is just around the corner

The summer is heating up and so is the action in the WWE as the road to Summerslam continues. The last stop comes this Sunday in the form of WWE Extreme Rules, which will emulate live on the WWE Network from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Philadelphia is known for having one of the best wrestling crowds, so expect that to enhance the experience. There are 10 matches currently scheduled for this Sunday’s show.

On the RAW side of the show, The Revival will defend the RAW Tag Team Championships against The Usos in what should be an incredible match. Braun Strowman will take on Bobby Lashley in a Last Man Standing Match, Ricochet will defend the United States Championship once again against AJ Styles, but this time Styles is heel which will add a new dynamic to the match. In the main event for the red brand, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will defend their respective championships against the team of Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Tables Match. If Corbin and Evans lose, they can no longer challenge Rollins and Lynch for their titles.

On the Smackdown side of the show, Aleister Black will face off against Cesaro, who accepted Black’s challenge to a match. Daniel Bryan and Rowan will defend the Smackdown Tag Team Championships against Xavier Woods and Big E of the New Day as well as Heavy Machinery. Bayley will defend the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss and Niki Cross in a Handicap Match; Kofi Kingston will defend the WWE Championship against Samoa Joe. In the main event for the blue brand, Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre will face off against the unlikely super-team of Roman Reigns and The Undertaker. There will also be a Cruiserweight Championship match between Tony Niese and Drew Gulak.

With that being said, here are three things possible for this Sunday’s Extreme Rules Pay Per View. Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments section, and be sure to stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest breaking news and rumours as Extreme Rules draws closer.

