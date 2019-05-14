3 Things Possible at WWE Money in the Bank 2019

With WrestleMania 35 and all of its fallout firmly in the rear-view mirror, it is time for WWE’s unofficial fifth “major” pay-per-view with Money in the Bank. The event will emulate live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut this Sunday.

Money in the Bank is one of the most anticipated events on the WWE calendar, as fans get not one, but two ladder matches that always deliver and gives us a look at the next possible World Champion. This year's show is set to be another memorable one as the card is pretty solid from top to bottom. There is a total of ten matches on this year's card.

On the RAW side of the show, Samoa Joe will defend his United States Championship against Rey Mysterio in a WrestleMania rematch. In another rematch from WrestleMania, The Miz will take on Shane McMahon in a steel cage match. Becky Lynch will defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans. In the main event for the red brand, Seth Rollins will defend the Universal Championship against AJ Styles in what many are considering a dream match.

On the Smackdown side of things, Roman Reigns will take on Elias in a grudge match. Pulling double duty, Becky Lynch will defend the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair. In the main event for the blue brand, Kofi Kingston will defend the WWE Championship against Kevin Owens.

In addition to a Cruiserweight Championship match between Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari is the main attraction to the show, which is the two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches. In the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match, we will see Natalya, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, and Dana Brooke from RAW take on Carmella, Ember Moon, Bayley, and Mandy Rose from Smackdown. In the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, RAW’s Baron Corbin, Drew Mcintyre, Braun Strowman, and Ricochet will take on Smackdown’s Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Ali, and Andrade.

With all of that being said, here are three things possible for this Sunday’s pay-per-view. Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments below and be sure to stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest breaking news and updates as Money in the Bank draws closer.

#3 Becky Lynch will retain the RAW Women's Championship, but lose the Smackdown Women's Championship

After her historic win at WrestleMania and winning both the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championship, Becky Lynch will be pulling double duty at Money in the Bank as she defends the RAW Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans and the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair. While her two reigns are just beginning, I see Becky dropping one of her titles and that title is likely to be the Smackdown Women’s title.

Lynch’s feud with Lacey Evans is new and refreshing, not to mention that their characters perfectly match each other as Lacey’s “Lady” gimmick works well against Becky’s “The Man” gimmick. Meanwhile, Becky and Charlotte Flair have been feuding on and off for months on now and it is getting stale at this point. Becky and Charlotte need to be separated for quite a while and Money in the Bank is the perfect chance to do that.

What I see happening is Becky will defend the RAW Women’s title first against Lacey, which will go to a dusty finish so their feud can continue. After the match I see Lacey hitting the Women's’s Right, which will knock out Becky long enough so Charlotte can come out and pick up the pieces. While I don’t see Becky losing quickly, I see Charlotte making quick work of her either way to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship and allowing Becky to focus on RAW and Lacey Evans.

