3 things Randy Orton can do on WWE SmackDown tonight

Randy Orton made a stunning return at Elimination Chamber: Toronto to attack Kevin Owens, nearly ending Owens' career with the punt kick before officials pulled him out.

Ad

The 14-time World Champion is back to prepare for his WrestleMania feud, presumably against KO, and the build could continue on SmackDown. Orton has not been seen on the blue brand since early November 2024.

On that note, let's look at three things The Viper could do on WWE SmackDown tonight.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

#3. Randy Orton could call out Kevin Owens

Ad

Trending

The Viper and The Prizefighter might be headed for a brutal showdown at The Show of Shows. KO cost Orton four months and nearly ended the legend's career with a neck-jarring piledriver.

On SmackDown, Orton could address the live crowd, detailing his struggles during rehabilitation. The third-generation superstar had to miss the Royal Rumble because of Owens' actions. Seeking revenge, the 14-time World Champion could call out the former Universal Champion.

Ad

Owens may not appear or could confront Orton from his car, from where he has recently addressed his fierce rivals in Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn.

#2. The Viper could request Nick Aldis for a one-on-one match with Kevin Owens

Ad

Although he could take a more physical and direct approach, Randy Orton could also approach Nick Aldis for a chance at seeking revenge on Kevin Owens.

Considering the madness that consumed SmackDown during their initial feud, it makes complete sense to involve authority figures. The General Manager could remind Orton of the repercussions he faced last time but could still move his request up to his superiors.

Alternatively, he could turn Orton down, prompting the 14-time World Champion to approach Triple H, the same person who tried to prevent Orton vs. KO from happening in the first place.

Ad

#1. The Apex Predator might wrestle an impromptu match against Santos Escobar

Randy Orton could immediately get into action upon his return. The 14-time World Champion could make his way to the ring to cut a promo before he was interrupted by Santos Escobar.

A brawl could break out between the two SmackDown stars, leading to an impromptu match. The Viper could wrestle a competitive bout with Escobar but ultimately win with an RKO.

WWE could alternatively use another mid-carder like Carmelo Hayes, but the goal is for Orton to put on a good match and gain some momentum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback