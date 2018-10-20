3 things Rey Mysterio must do now that he's back in WWE

Mysterio's return was one of the highlights of SmackDown 1000

After a long hiatus from WWE, Rey Mysterio has finally come home to SmackDown Live on a full-time basis, much to the delight of WWE fans world-wide. Mysterio had been inked for a return to the WWE in recent months and Vince McMahon made an extremely wise decision by bringing back the masked luchador to WWE.

Mysterio is a former world champion, Intercontinental champion, tag-team champion, and is regarded by many as the greatest high-flyer in WWE history.

He made an appearance at this year's Royal Rumble, and then made another one at the Greatest Royal Rumble. WWE announced his official return to WWE a few weeks ago, and the WWE Universe finally got to see him at the auspicious occasion of SmackDown 1000.

Mysterio's return was one of the highlights of SmackDown 1000, and his win over the US Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura, has earned him a spot in the WWE World Cup tournament at WWE Crown Jewel. His aforementioned victory has assured fans that WWE has huge plans for Mysterio in the future.

Although Mysterio is in his forties now and his career is winding down, I still think that WWE should keep him high on their priority list, given that he's such a huge star and is still in good shape. In the event WWE messes up Mysterio's return, fans would be extremely disappointed in WWE, and may riot.

Now that he's back, it's time for him to right the wrongs from his first tenure. Make no mistake about it, Mysterio is a definite first ballot future Hall of Famer, but there was still something off about him in the latter part of his initial run with WWE, from 2012 to his eventual departure in 2014.

The opportunities for the high-flyer are countless on SmackDown Live. Mysterio may very well have the chance to relive his glory days in the main-event scene on the blue brand. However, fans are expecting a lot from him this time.

To solidify Mysterio as an all-time great, and to please his fans, WWE must do the following.

#3 A feud with AJ Styles

Mysterio and Styles are two skilled veterans

When Mysterio left WWE, AJ Styles was still making a name for himself outside of WWE. Styles made his long awaited debut at Royal Rumble 2016, but Mysterio had been long gone from WWE.

Then when Mysterio made a few sporadic appearances in WWE this year, the rumor milll began running hot for a few dream matches involving Mytserio. At the top of the list was a dream match with AJ Styles, and now that Mysterio's back full-time, we might see that come to fruition.

Mysterio and Styles are two skilled veterans of professional wrestling and have similar career types and on-screen characters. Both were always seen as smaller, inferior men, but both managed to scratch and claw their way up to sports-entertainment's upper echelons through sheer grit and determination.

Fans have been clamoring to watch these two stars go at it. This match has immense potential and would reap great benefits for WWE.

