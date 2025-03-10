3 things Rhea Ripley can do on WWE RAW this week

Rhea Ripley shockingly lost her WWE Women's World Championship to IYO SKY on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Nobody expected the result as Mami was expected to carry the title till WrestleMania 41. She won the gold back from Liv Morgan on RAW's debut episode on Netflix earlier this year.

However, the title change just a few weeks before 'Mania possibly hints towards new plans by WWE. It remains uncertain whether Mami could still be part of the title match in any way at WrestleMania 41 or if she will be booked against a new opponent.

On that note, this listicle will list down three things Rhea Ripley can do on WWE RAW this week.

#3. Confront IYO SKY

The first thing Rhea Ripley might do on RAW this week might be to confront Women's World Champion IYO SKY. Mami and SKY have been acquaintances for a long time, and the match against IYO wasn't announced by WWE but by Mami herself to the Damage CTRL leader.

After unintentionally costing SKY her Elimination Chamber qualifier match against Liv Morgan, Rhea felt guilty, and she stepped forward and offered the title shot. However, the decision turned out to be rather drastic, as she ended up losing the title before 'Mania.

Thereby, Rhea Ripley can confront IYO SKY on RAW this week, challenging her for the title at The Show of Shows. Since Bianca earned the challenger's spot to SKY's title at WrestleMania 41 and was also present ringside during Rhea's match against IYO last week, Mami can also confront her on RAW if The EST of WWE shows up.

#2. Heel turn

Rhea Ripley can also attack Bianca or IYO SKY out of frustration and turn heel. The Eradicator hasn't been a heel ever since walking out of The Judgment Day last summer. Although her run as a heel was a good one, Rhea Ripley found equal success as a face.

Rhea Ripley can thereby turn heel again to attack IYO to emerge as the second challenger to her title at The Showcase of The Immortals. This way, fans might get a Triple Threat bout for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Requests RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to put her in the title match at WWE WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley can also knock on the doors of RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and request him to insert her into the Women's World Title match at WrestleMania. However, Pearce might ask Rhea to participate in a match on the red brand and go on at 'Mania only if she wins it.

This match could be against Dakota Kai because of the Damage CTRL connection, and IYO SKY could have her partner's back in the match. If this contest happens, then there are high chances of Rhea coming out as the winner. After the victory, Rhea can also have a face-off with SKY or Bianca after the match.

In essence, Rhea Ripley may still be somehow involved in the women's title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Being one of the biggest faces in the women's division on RAW, the WWE creative team cannot leave her high and dry before the big grand event. It remains to be seen how it happens ultimately.

