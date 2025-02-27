3 things Roman Reigns could do if he shows up at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber will head to Toronto this Saturday. The PLE has been shaping up to be a memorable show with a stacked card featuring some of sports entertainment's biggest names.

John Cena will step into the Chamber one final time as he battles an all-star field comprised of CM Punk, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest. The Rock is also scheduled to appear on the show.

With so much in store and WrestleMania less than two months away, there are bound to be a few surprises. Fans expect Roman Reigns, who has been out of action since Royal Rumble 2025, to return at Elimination Chamber and set up his 'Mania feud.

Here are three things the OTC could do if he shows up at Elimination Chamber 2025.

#3. Roman Reigns returns at Elimination Chamber to attack CM Punk

CM Punk already has a lot on his plate. The Straight-Edge Superstar is on a mission to win the chamber and fulfill his dream of main-eventing WrestleMania.

Punk also has a brewing angle with Logan Paul, another competitor in the chamber match, which could grow out of control this weekend. In all this mess, Punk's long-standing issues with Roman Reigns have taken a backseat.

The Second-City Saint eliminated the OTC from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, and this angle could lead to Reigns returning for revenge.

#2. The OTC interrupts The Rock and Cody Rhodes

The Final Boss returned on SmackDown last week with an intriguing offer for Cody Rhodes. The Rock wanted the Undisputed WWE Champion's soul and gave The American Nightmare decision-making time till Elimination Chamber.

Hence, The Rock and Rhodes will meet this Saturday, but their segment could be interrupted by an uninvited guest. Roman Reigns, who has plenty of history with both men, could return to confront The Final Boss and The American Nightmare.

Reigns' interference would add another layer to this storyline, potentially leading to a Triple Threat Match, which was teased at Bad Blood 2024.

#1. Roman Reigns returns to cost Seth "Freakin" Rollins

The OTC was written off TV by a brutal assault by Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The Visionary, irate over his elimination, lashed out on Reigns at Royal Rumble 2025, stomping his skull at ringside and onto the steel steps.

Reigns has not been seen since Rollins' assault, which was also used as an excuse to keep him out of the Elimination Chamber. However, the OTC could re-emerge to seek revenge and cost The Visionary.

The chamber could open briefly to allow the referees to escort an eliminated star, providing Reigns with the ideal opportunity to enter and Spear Rollins.

