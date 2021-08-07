3 things that Roman Reigns surprisingly hasn't done in professional wrestling

Roman Reigns' WWE career has been nothing less than legendary. Being the top face of the company, The Tribal Chief has racked up some impressive accolades in his career.

From getting involved in high-profile storylines to capturing every significant WWE title, Reigns has achieved almost everything possible in the WWE. However, there are still some massive tasks that Roman Reigns is yet to complete in the WWE.

Appreciation tweet of Roman Reigns. He's having the run of his career. The blockbuster return at SummerSlam then goes on to win the title and then having so many bangers. The major part of the character is his mic work. He's doing good on his character.Well done,The Tribal Chief. pic.twitter.com/EboubOp8DY — HD (@harshitdwivedi_) February 23, 2021

Whether it is winning a marquee tournament or beating a specific superstar in singles action, The Big Dog is yet to prove himself in some significant areas. In this article, let's take a look at three things that Roman Reigns surprisingly hasn't done in professional wrestling.

#3. Roman Reigns has never competed in the King Of The Ring Tournament

The King Of The Ring is considered by many to be one of the greatest wrestling tournaments of all time. In it we get to see superstars competing against each other in the pursuit of being called the 'King' of the wrestling world.

There have been only two KOTR tournaments in the last seven years, and The Big Dog hasn't been a part of any of them. He hasn't participated in any qualifying matches either.

It’s #WrestlingWednesday and Austin 3:16 just whooped your ass!!!



Celebrate 25 years since Stone Cold Steve Austin had his EPIC King Of The Ring promo!!!



REPLY with a SCSA GIF!!! pic.twitter.com/YXXSZlaERi — #WrestlingGifFriday (@WrestlingGifFri) June 23, 2021

It's a bit surprising for the Universal Champ to not go after such an important title, considering how many iconic superstars have competed in it. The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels and The Rock are some of the biggest WWE Superstars to have graced the KOTR tournament with their presence.

If this elite competition ever makes its return, The Tribal Chief must try to participate and win the whole thing. It would make his repertoire even more legendary.

#2. Roman Reigns has never won the MITB briefcase

Remember when Bray Wyatt Attacked Reigns at MITB 2015, Reigns was so close to win the Contract but Damn Wyatt.#RomanReigns #BrayWyatt #MITB #MoneyInTheBank pic.twitter.com/2MCPs03Nm1 — Ani (@Ani_Reigns_) July 7, 2021

Roman Reigns shares an unforgettable history with the Money in the Bank contract. There have been two times in Roman's career when a briefcase holder crushed his title intentions by cashing in. Unfortunately, Reigns has never gotten the chance to do the same to another superstar.

The Tribal Chief has competed for the MITB briefcase just once in his career in 2015. He went into the contest as a favorite and impressed with a stellar performance. He almost succeeded in becoming the new Mr MITB.

Sadly, Reigns was pushed off the ladder by Bray Wyatt, just when he was about to unhook the briefcase. The Big Dog didn't compete in any MITB qualifying matches for the next three years.

Finally, in 2018, Reigns got a chance to once again qualify for the high-stakes ladder match. He was in a triple threat match with Finn Balor and Sami Zayn, with the winner getting to enter the MITB ladder match. Unfortunately, Roman Reigns couldn't get the job done this time.

Right now, The Tribal Chief doesn't need the MITB briefcase, as he is already holding the prestigious Universal Championship. However, there will be a time in the future where Reigns could need the contract to go after the championship.

His current heel persona will also be a perfect fit for this kind of gimmick. Would you like to see Reigns as Mr MITB in the future?

#1. Roman Reigns has never pinned Brock Lesnar clean in WWE

Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's feud has been one of the biggest wrestling rivalries of the last decade. The duo have collided with each other on many big stages, including WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Their feud has produced some of the most physically intense matchups in WWE history.

The duo collided with each other on four different occasions, with Lesnar picking up two victories and Rollins cashing in on another. Although The Tribal Chief seemingly defeated The Beast in Saudi Arabia, he was not declared the winner due to the referee's controversial decision. The only time Reigns defeated Lesnar was at SummerSlam in 2018.

This victory also came under controversial circumstances. Braun Strowman, who was Mr MITB at the time, was present at ringside to take a closer look at the bout. The Beast wasn't pleased with this looming threat and decided to take matters into his own hands.

He laid out the Monster with an F5 and threw his briefcase up the entrance ramp. The distraction allowed Roman Reigns to finish off the Champion with a spear. With this massive win, Reigns captured the first Universal Championship of his WWE career.

Be interesting to see this new version of Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar it be entertaining and also would be interesting who's side Paul Heyman would choose — Nicholas (@Nichola32205897) July 30, 2021

One could argue that this victory might not have been possible if Brock Lesnar had not been distracted by Braun Strowman. Although it was one of the biggest title wins of Roman Reigns' career, it cannot be considered a clean finish.

