3 Things Ronda Rousey could do this week on SmackDown

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Baddest Woman on the Planet earned her opportunity after winning the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match in January.

On The Grandest Stage of Them All, controversy struck when the referee was knocked down and Ronda forced Charlotte to submit. The referee in charge did not see this take place, and as Rousey appealed, Flair connected with a big boot to retain her title.

It is now likely Ronda will want to seek immediate revenge for what happened. With that being said, let's take a look at three things Ronda Rousey could do this week on SmackDown.

#3. The Baddest Woman on the Planet could finally get the upper hand in the rivalry with Charlotte Flair

Leading into WrestleMania, we saw Ronda Rousey take a number of beatings from SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. From attacking her on top of a car, to putting the former UFC star through the commentary table, Ronda never quite got the upper hand leading into the blockbuster encounter.

Seething after the way she was defeated at The Show of Shows, Rousey will no doubt be out seeking revenge on The Queen. The Baddest Woman on the Planet may perhaps leave an injured champion in the middle of the ring to really send a statement of intent.

#2. Ronda Rousey could go after WWE Official Sonya Deville until she gets what she wants

Rousey colliding with Sonya Deville at WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia

SmackDown could begin with the champion enjoying life in an exclusive skybox, whilst being surrounded by a handful of security. The scenario would not allow Ronda or any other WWE Superstar to reach her. Charlotte will be able to enjoy the show, whilst gloating about her WrestleMania triumph on Saturday night.

An irate Ronda Rousey, knowing that it is impossible to exact revenge on Flair, can focus her attention on WWE Official Sonya Deville, who made life difficult for her after her Royal Rumble victory. The Rowdy One could drag Sonya into the ring and make her suffer until she gives in and gives her a rematch, whilst the champion watches on.

#1. Ronda Rousey could demand a Submission Match rematch for WrestleMania Backlash

A key element of the buildup to the Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey WrestleMania match was the emphasis on both ladies using their submission holds. The champion and challenger made it clear they would make another tap out on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but neither happened -- officially -- and the big boot ended the contest.

The next step could seem logical. A rematch with a submission stipulation applied, whether that be a traditional Submission Match, or even an Ultimate Submission Match, can really take the feud to the next level. Ronda has the right to challenge The Queen to these particular match types after making Flair tap at WrestleMania, whilst the referee was down.

How do you see the Ronda-Charlotte storyline playing out next? Let us know in the comments section below!

