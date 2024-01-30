3 things Royal Rumble weekend told us about WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE's Road to WrestleMania 40 has got off to a rollercoaster start, to say the least. While Royal Rumble 2024 featured some incredible returns, debuts, and surprises, it also threw various wrenches into the company's reported plans for The Show of Shows.

The Rumble, being the traditional starting point for the road to The Showcase of The Immortals, was always bound to have a big say in its trajectory. By the time the event, as well as its accompanying episodic television shows, were in the books, we had a picture of what would go down in Philadelphia. In some ways, it was what most expected, and in other ways, it was wildly different

Here are three things Royal Rumble weekend may have told us about WWE WrestleMania 40

#3. Brock Lesnar won't be at WrestleMania 40, but WWE has an able replacement

Brock Lesnar was rumored to be returning to WWE in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble, but due to the Vince McMahon scandal earlier in the week, was seemingly replaced by Bron Breakker. The 26-year old NXT standout put in an impressive shift at the event, delivering a Lesnar-esque output.

With four eliminations from his five minutes in the match, The Big Bad Booty Nephew got tongues wagging, and that seems to be just the beginning. Breakker may be called up to the main roster, which could lead to him taking over the former UFC Heavyweight Champion's role on the road to Philadelphia, including the latter's rumored dream match against Gunther.

Given that the two-time NXT Champion was the last man to pin The Ring General, there's even a good chance he dethrones the latter.

#2. We might be getting a women's main event at WWE WrestleMania 40

Going into WWE Royal Rumble 2024, the two main events for WrestleMania 40 seemed obvious, locked in and inevitable. On the one hand, Roman Reigns looked certain to headline Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 with Cody Rhodes or The Rock. On the other hand, Seth Rollins and CM Punk felt undeniable in their quest to headline Night 1, both aiming at closing out the event for the first time in their careers.

By the end of RAW after the Rumble, though, none of this was even remotely sure. Punk was ruled out of The Showcase of The Immortals with a tricep injury, leaving the latter main event in tatters. The former headline bout was also thrown into doubt by a masterful segment between Rollins and Rhodes which made an excellent case for The American Nightmare to challenge The Visionary instead of Reigns.

Amidst all this confusion, a new possibility opened up: A women's match headlining at Lincoln Financial Field! With Punk vs. Rollins not happening, the field is wide open for Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, and their respective challengers to state their case to close out the show. Can they pull it off?

#1. Cody Rhodes WILL finish his story at WWE WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes achieved an exceedingly rare feat at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 by becoming the fourth man to win back-to-back editions of the iconic battle royal. This put him in a very select group with three all-time great Hall of Famers, but it also put him in a make-or-break situation.

The American Nightmare unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 but managed to keep fans on his side in his quest for redemption. Another loss like that would almost surely do irreparable damage to his aspirations to be a top star in the company.

Rhodes can't afford to lose, so given that he will be facing a world champion in Philadelphia, it's all but assured that he will dethrone one of them. The Grandson of a Plumber WILL almost certainly finish his story at WrestleMania 40.

