3 things that can happen before Brock Lesnar's WWE departure

Aarti Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 762 // 29 Jul 2018, 23:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar has his work cut out over the coming months

The reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is all set to make his return next week on Monday Night Raw. Although he's the brand's main champion, he still does not make frequent appearances.

So much so, that this upcoming week will be his first appearance after more than three months of absence within the company. With that in mind, it's natural that Raw ratings will benefit from a significant increase as fans are intrigued about how they will handle Brock's situation.

Recently, Lesnar challenged UFC heavyweight star Daniel Cormier for the Heavyweight title and according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that Lesnar's contract will expire shortly after his SummerSlam booking - while it's still unknown as to whether or not he has agreed new terms with the WWE.

So, SummerSlam next month may be the final pay-per-view for Brock before he makes another return to the UFC. However, there are still several things that fans want to see, should his inevitable departure come sooner rather than later. Here are three things that could potentially happen before he does opt for pastures new.

#1 Braun Strowman cashes in

Is it going to happen?

Braun Strowman is going to defend his Money In The Bank briefcase at SummerSlam against Kevin Owens, who demanded a match for it. Typically the briefcase is reserved for heel wrestlers, though there are still plenty of cases where the company has defied the norm. The same happened with Strowman too, as he is one of the wrestlers who is dominant over everybody on the roster - so the concept of holding such power and responsibility does not fit with his monstrous persona.

Recently, Strowman lost his match against Kevin Owens by disqualifying himself. This saw Owens receive plenty of heat from the WWE Universe and as a heel, this is very beneficial for him. In this week's edition of Monday Night Raw, he demanded a match from Stephanie McMahon with Braun, where his contract will be on the line.

Having come out victorious over Strowman at Extreme Rules, many believe this may happen again at SummerSlam too. But for now, Strowman is a huge draw for the company and considering his booking, right now, this appears very unlikely to happen.

On the other hand, Brock is set to defend his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Supporters are keen to avoid both leaving the pay-per-view as champion, so now the only option left for the WWE is to let Braun cash-in his contract on Lesnar during his upcoming match, which could later lead us toward a rematch between Reigns, Strowman and Lesnar depending on how things transpire.

1 / 3 NEXT