3 things that can happen at Extreme Rules 2018

Rusev will look to win the title from

Extreme Rules will emanate from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, July 15, 2018. As it is a thematic pay-per-view, fans should expect WWE to announce hardcore stipulations for most of the matches.

It will be a dual-branded one, like all pay-per-views now, and nine matches are already set for the card. It is the last stop before Summerslam. It is expected to run for around four hours, excluding the Kick-off show which should run for an hour.

A few matches are still expected to be added to the card, Braun Strowman Vs Kevin Owens is expected to be added to the card along with a couple of matches for the Kick-off show.

Many talents like The Miz, New Day and Samoa Joe are currently without a match, WWE would be wise to give them a segment on the Kick-off show.

There are high expectations going into the annual event, with many fans eager to watch AJ Styles face Rusev for the WWE title and to watch a massive dream between Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns.

Not to forget, many fans are itching to watch Team Hell No battle the Bludgeon Brothers for the Smackdown Tag Team championships. Dolph Ziggler Vs Seth Rollins in an iron-man match has got people talking as well.

As Summerslam is right around the corner, you could expect WWE to pull off some real surprises to buildup story-lines for the biggest event of the Summerslam.

Extreme Rules is just a week away from Sunday and excitement keeps building up for the event. Extreme Rules should be a thrilling night with show-stealing moments and matches.

One thing that we have learned from WWE is to expect the unexpected. Extreme Rules will inevitably have unforgettable moments that will make it one of the most memorable events in recent memory.

Let's take a quick look at three shocking things that could happen at Extreme Rules.

#3 Dean Ambrose returns and attacks Seth Rollins

Extreme Rules would be the perfect stage for Ambrose to return

Dean Ambrose has been out of action since December 2017 after injuring his shoulder during a suicide dive bump from Seth Rollins.

He is expected to be back soon, possibly before Summerslam. Before his injury, he was in the middle of a reunion with his brother-in-arms, Seth Rollins. He has hinted at a heel turn before and was rumoured to feud with Rollins prior to his injury.

If Ambrose is cleared to return, Extreme Rules would be the perfect stage to exact revenge on Rollins and set up a big match for Summerslam. We all know the history Rollins and Ambrose share, Ambrose probably hasn'y forgotten the wounds Rollins left on his body when Rollins turned on the shield in June 2014.

What better way for Ambrose to stick it to Rollins by costing him his match against Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental title.