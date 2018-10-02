3 things that can happen on Smackdown Live (2nd October)

Amit Shukla

The King Of Tuesdays

Smackdown Live emanates from Moda Center in Portland, OR and the show will have a fiery start because the General Manager Paige is about to talk about the rampage caused by Samoa Joe's actions last week on the blue brand.

AJ Styles walked into the arena to sign the contract for the match with his adversary Samoa Joe at WWE Super Show-Down, but the latter invaded Styles's home and went through his personal property.

This can infuriate anyone, and the phenomenal WWE Champion is no stranger to sharing his emotions or may I say take out his emotions on his opponent. Along with this feud, there are other feuds that will culminate at WWE Super Show-Down, and therefore it is essential that WWE does everything in the book to hype this and other matches from the show this Saturday.

With that in mind, let's look at 3 things that can happen at Smackdown Live:

#3 AJ Styles and Samoa Joe Fight It Out

All Hell will break loose

Samoa Joe and AJ Styles have built the match at WWE Super Show-Down easily and effectively. There was no major altercation between the two wrestlers, and the match is still the talk of the town.

They have fought tooth and nail outside WWE and other feuds during WWE, but that doesn't take away the fact that they can build up the feud and match in an instant. Their feud has more of verbal altercation, and it is about time that they fight it out during the go-home show to build the match at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

The match is hyped, and the superstars have the quality to build up the match. With General Manager Paige also in the mix addressing the heinous actions against AJ Styles' family by Samoa Joe last week, this opening segment on Smackdown Live will be the talk of the town this evening, and you can rest assured that it shall not end until the show goes off the air.

