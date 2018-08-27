3 things that could go right in the next episode of RAW (and 3 things that could go wrong)

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11.55K // 27 Aug 2018, 08:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

RAW could be an interesting episode

RAW had a boost in storytelling and content post-SummerSlam and as it nears Hell In A Cell, one waits to see where WWE takes the storyline from here. Triple H made a surprise appearance to announce the one last face-off between him and The Undertaker at Super Show-Down.

Stephanie McMahon named Baron Carbin as the acting general manager of RAW. Roman Reigns defended his Universal Championship belt against Finn Balor and The Shield reunited to take down the monster among men, Braun Strowman.

WWE can go in different directions from here. Keeping that in mind, let's take a look a look at 3 things that could go right in the coming episode of RAW and 3 things that might cause a blunder.

Finn Balor continues to impress - Right

Finn Balor should continue to impress

Yes, Balor did lose clean against Roman Reigns in the last episode of RAW but the bout was as amazing as it could get. Finn Balor has been unstoppable post SummerSlam after defeating Baron Corbin very clean.

WWE universe will hope that Finn Balor continues his impressive run. While the Universal Championship is out of picture considering Braun Strowman is always up and running with his Money in the Bank contract, WWE should utilize Finn Balor in the best possible manner.

Finn Balor working with jobbers - Wrong

I don't see why Finn Balor should be pitted against some low-card wrestler to make his presence felt at RAW. Finn Balor is a talented wrestler who has been booked really weak for almost a year now.

Considering the fact that Finn Balor has no story arc after demolishing Baron Corbin and given his opportunity of title belt which went in vain, it will be really sad if Finn Balor falls into the same hit and miss scene in the upcoming episode of RAW. Finn Balor just showing up to give a decent performance against some low-card wrestler will make him fall into the same picture again.

1 / 5 NEXT