3 things that could happen at WWE Super ShowDown 2020

Will The Undertaker show up at WWE Super ShowDown?

The next landmark on the road to WrestleMania 36, WWE Super ShowDown 2020, is just a few days away. Scheduled for February 27, 2020, the event will emanate from the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Featuring some top guns of the company, WWE has already announced seven high-profile clashes for the event.

While Brock Lesnar, Bayley, and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt are scheduled to defend their respective Championships against Ricochet, Naomi and Goldberg respectively, Roman Reigns is also scheduled to clash against Baron Corbin in a Steel Cage match.

Furthermore, a six-man gauntlet match featuring AJ Styles, Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Eric Rowan, R-Truth and Rusev for the Tuwaiq Trophy is also scheduled for the event.

All in all, there is no denying the fact that the match card for the event looks promising. On the other hand, given the event is not far away, the Internet is buzzing with speculations and predictions for the event.

To feed into this widespread curiosity, here are things that could take place at WWE Super ShowDown 2020.

#3 Brock Lesnar wins the match, Ricochet wins the night

Will this be a squash match?

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Ricochet at WWE Super ShowDown. While the title changing hands seems a very distant possibility, expect Ricochet to spellbind the audience with his performance.

Though there have been speculations of Lesnar squashing Ricochet to earn himself a quick victory, this might not happen since it would totally undermine the high-flyer. WWE could have Ricochet show heart and character to push The Beast Incarnate to his absolute limits.

This would not only grab a lot of eyeballs but it would also help Ricochet gain a fair bit of momentum (something he needs desperately) to get his career back on track. Given Ricochet has proved his worth time and again inside the WWE ring, Creative could then use that momentum to launch him into the mid-card title scene.

#2 John Morrison and The Miz defeat The New Day to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions

A new SmackDown Tag Team Champions could be on the cards

The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) will defend their SmackDown Tag Team titles against John Morrison and The Miz at WWE Super ShowDown. However, the odds of the current champions successfully defending their titles are quite low.

There is no denying the fact that The New Day's recent stint as Champions has been quite underwhelming. While their gig has turned a bit stale, the duo has also failed to evoke reactions from the live audience at times. Thus, chances of Creative crowning new champions at Super ShowDown seems quite high.

On the other hand, John Morrison and The Miz won the fatal-four way matchup to become the No.1 Contenders for the titles a few weeks ago on SmackDown. The duo is riding high on confidence and momentum and it might just be the right time for them to take over as the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

#1 The Undertaker shows up to take out AJ Styles

A J Styles could face The Deadman's wrath on February 27.

AJ Styles will feature in a six-man gauntlet match against Andrade, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth and Eric Rowan for the Tuwaiq Trophy at WWE Super ShowDown. While the odds of The Phenomenal One winning the whole segment is quite high, it might not be a happy ending for the former WWE Champion.

In case you did not know, rumor has it that AJ Styles vs The Undertaker is currently the plan for WrestleMania 36. And with the Show of Shows not too far away, WWE could have The Deadman show up to take out Styles.

This would not only grab a lot of eyeballs but it would also lay down the breadcrumbs for the rumored dream match between two legends of combat sports in the form of Styles and The Phenom for WrestleMania 36.