3 things that could happen on this week's episode of Raw - July 30 2018

The Beast Incarnate!

WWE Monday Night Raw emanates from the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati Ohio this week, and if the result of the Roman/Bobby match wasn't enough to keep you away from this week's episode, a returning Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is seemingly also set to face Roman Reigns in a one on one promo encounter.

Roman isn't good at cutting promos, and we all know that. The discussion between him and Heyman will cause fans to go with Heyman more than Roman. Brock has hardly spoken on the mic during his tenure with WWE.

Also to add to the mix - Ronda makes her return after a month and 7 days long suspension, and we can only imagine her frame of mind. Alexa Bliss is certainly the best talker in Raw's women division, and it would be great to see what she brings to the conversation during her encounter with Ronda in the ring.

With SummerSlam two weeks away, we can certainly see some of the stories take good shape, but in this article we'll take a look at what could happen on Raw.

#1 Tensions rise between Kurt Angle and Baron Corbin

Ankle Lock to The Lone Wolf

Baron Corbin is Stephanie McMahon's personally appointed constable on Raw, and over the past few weeks, his interference in the day to day business activities has kept Angle very annoyed.

What if Baron does or says something that boils up the Raw General Manager and he puts Corbin in a match with Finn Balor? To make matters worse, he adds more stipulations in the match which infuriates Baron, and he complains about it to Stephanie.

This would be a good way to start building a match between him and Finn Balor with the stipulation being that - if Baron wins he becomes General Manager of Raw, and if he loses he resigns from his corporate duties to become an in ring performer.

