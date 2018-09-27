3 things that main shows can learn from NXT

Can you resist this?

NXT isn't considered a flagship show by a lot of wrestling fans and journalists, but we must understand that this show gave us some of the best superstars that are entertaining audiences on the main roster. Some of the most notable superstars include Sasha Banks, Bayley, Charlotte and Becky in the women's division, while Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, AOP, Drew are some of the names in the men's division.

The Yellow brand has become a launching pad for many superstars, and if we would understand it is the think tank, the master, The Game a.k.a Triple H that has re-invented the previously dull brand into the most loved brands of all.

With shows like NXT War Games, Takeover Respect and Starrcade to its credit, NXT is reforming the way we used to watch television on a Wednesday, and it is their constant reviving of the show that keeps us intrigued with what may come to our screens the next time we watch the show.

With so many things happening within the WWE, and new superstars joining the Wednesday show, here are three things that the main shows must learn from this developmental show.

#3 Female Referees

WWE uses a male referee to officiate a match between two male wrestlers, but the yellow brand doesn't hesitate to use female referees for their women's match but men's match too.

The main shows must learn from this and have more female referees in the position of power. Currently, we only have Jessika Carr as an official female referee in the WWE, but with more women interested in the company, and women's revolution in full swing, the company should re-think on their decision.

If they add other female referees, we may see a lot of matches, and other storylines that would be 'Best For Business.'

