3 Things that might happen as the McMahon Family takes control of RAW and SmackDown Live

The McMahon Family took full control of both the brands

It's an exciting time for all WWE fans. On the latest episode of RAW, the McMahon family took the stage and Vince McMahon openly admitted he can't run the company alone, anymore. He promised a 'people's era' where the authority is with us, the WWE Universe!

As viewers, we have wanted several changes in the WWE. The recent gain in popularity of indie wrestling (starting with ALL IN, Ring of Honor, New Japan Wrestling) has proved that fans don't just want the return of legends, lacklustre storylines carried by stardom but look forward to better wrestling quality and storytelling.

Falling ratings of both RAW and SmackDown Live were making it clear every week. Hence, it's not a surprise that WWE creative wants a total revamp of storylines and current scenario's.

Speculations aside, let us consider what major changes can we see in the upcoming weeks on RAW and SmackDown Live!

#1 Brock Lesnar loses his Universal Title to Braun Strowman at Royal Rumble

Strowman should dethrone Lesnar

The fans have long spoken. They want a fighting champion that shows up to work every week. Not only that, WWE desperately needs to put some relevance to their most prestigious title.

When Roman Reigns won the title in Summer Slam this year, the fans were still distraught. But his emotional exit owing to leukaemia gave him back the lost zest and zeal even among the hardcore fans. WWE though, not having learned a lesson gave the title back to Lesnar at the Crown Jewel.

But with the start of 'people's era,' we can sure hope to see Braun Strowman become the champion at Royal Rumble. Following that some great feuds involving the likes of Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Drew Mcintyre etc on our way to Wrestle Mania would be 'too sweet'.

#2 More opportunities to NXT stars

EC3 is one of the several NXT stars who would be heading to the main roster soon

It's absolutely true that NXT, since last few years, has produced better Take-Overs than many of the PPVs on the main roster.

The War Games, storylines, and overall wrestling quality have been on a significant high. Somehow WWE creatives manage to destroy the set images/characters of NXT superstars as they arrive at the main roster. Bobby Roode, Asuka, The Revival, Sanity, Samoa Joe are prime examples of the same.

With the people at the helm and Triple H taking over more creative control (hopefully) we can expect to see better participation of the NXT stars.

Upcoming one's like Lars Sullivan, EC3 have been given proper hype and it would be interesting to see how WWE now uses these talents.

