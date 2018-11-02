3 things that must happen at Crown Jewel

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.23K // 02 Nov 2018, 09:00 IST

It's time for the Beat to get those hands.

WWE Crown Jewel is tomorrow, and arguably, the event is itself a mistake. It's a nice payday for the company, but runs the risk of damaging WWE's brand in the long term. In fact, it probably has already done so.

The card for the show is uninspiring. The World Cup tournament, which could have been something quite interesting, has turned out to be worthless. The DX vs. Brothers of Destruction rivalry remains flat if not outright embarrassing, and after coming up short three times, Samoa Joe is certainly not winning the WWE Championship from AJ Styles. He's only there to fill Daniel Bryan's spot.

Nevertheless, WWE can take a bad show and make the most out of it if it avoids mistakes and has the following things happen at the event.

#1 Dean Ambrose must cost Seth Rollins the World Cup

After this awkward and unnecessary segment with Shane McMahon, it's obvious that a SmackDown superstar is going to win the World Cup tournament. The prospect of any of these four staples of the blue brand making the jump to Monday nights is remote at best.

The World Cup tournament means little, but Seth Rollins is the appropriate winner all the same. That's unlikely to happen now. However, WWE can make the most of his loss by having the Architect make it all the way to the final and then losing because of Dean Ambrose. It's the next logical step to continue their feud.

In fact, Dean Ambrose costing Seth Rollins the World Cup would make it seem more important than WWE has made it seem over the course of the past month. An accolade isn't worthless if you're angry that somebody cost you the chance to get it, after all.

