3 Things that must happen at WWE Evolution

Evolve for the better

This week on Raw, Stephanie McMahon, the commissioner of the show announced that the company would hold an all women's pay-per-view, Evolution, on October 28.

The announcement got worldwide acclaim and all WWE Superstars, male and female sent out congratulatory tweets on this announcement. After the announcement, WWE posted videos of what female superstars felt about this announcement, and it was a unanimous happy feeling that the superstars shared during their promos.

The WWE took a big step in re-defining women's wrestling with this announcement, but the big question that needs answering is the fact that what would happen to the other departments during the show.

Now, we are not talking about the stage set-up team or others, but majorly about the team that is visible to the common public, namely, commentators, referees among others.

While we may be thinking about what could be done, I have my thoughts about the changes that would be a welcoming experience in case the WWE tries to bring them during this women's only pay-per-view.

So let's find out those three changes that would be welcomed by all, and would be a game changer if the WWE decide to bring them during the show:

#3 All women's Commentary Team

This would be remarkable

We have seen the WWE bring in female commentators time in and time again, like Mae Young Classic and Mixed Match Challenge, but we haven't seen a women's only commentary team.

While this might be something that we all wanted forever, it could be a reality if the WWE works on this idea.

A team of powerful announcers like Renee Young, Lilian Garcia, JoJo among others would be a good idea. I wanted to add Beth Phoenix in the mix, but she would be more suited inside the ring, especially when this is a women's only pay-per-view.

