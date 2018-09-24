3 Things That Could Happen On Raw

Will Justice be Served or Swerved?

Raw emanates from the Pepsi Centre in Denver, CO and the show picks up from where it ended last week. We have seen over the weeks that The Shield has received a threat from 'Dogs Of War,' and this week they shall build up their feud in an attempt to sell their match at WWE Super Show-Down.

Braun Strowman is over with the fans, and due to his amazing skills, he has made this feud a 'must-see' on WWE Television. Roman Reigns, on the other hand, hasn't been over with the fans and it is his brothers who have made this feud look good. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are over with the fans, and every time they enter the arena, the fans cheer up.

On the other hand, we have Triple H and The Undertaker are trying everything in their power to sell the last time ever match at WWE Super Show-down. In an attempt to hype their final one-on-one match, we may see them come to the ring at different times and cut a promo, which could be followed by a backstage promo.

While this is possible, there are other surprises that can happen, and I list them down for you:

#3 Brothers Cross Paths

The Big Red 'Comeback'

The Undertaker announced during his last appearance on Raw that his brother, and current mayor of Knox County, Kane will be at ringside for the match at WWE Super Show-Down. With Taker, Michaels, and HHH already cutting their promos, we may see Kane come out and talk about his side of the story.

He could be interrupted by Michaels when Taker comes to cut a promo on 'The Show Stopper,' but we instead hear 'The Game's music and the mere staredown between these two (actually 4) wrestlers will be worth every second during the show.

