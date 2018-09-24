Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Things That Could Happen On Raw

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.61K   //    24 Sep 2018, 11:36 IST

Will Justice be Served or Swerved?
Will Justice be Served or Swerved?

Raw emanates from the Pepsi Centre in Denver, CO and the show picks up from where it ended last week. We have seen over the weeks that The Shield has received a threat from 'Dogs Of War,' and this week they shall build up their feud in an attempt to sell their match at WWE Super Show-Down.

Braun Strowman is over with the fans, and due to his amazing skills, he has made this feud a 'must-see' on WWE Television. Roman Reigns, on the other hand, hasn't been over with the fans and it is his brothers who have made this feud look good. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are over with the fans, and every time they enter the arena, the fans cheer up.

On the other hand, we have Triple H and The Undertaker are trying everything in their power to sell the last time ever match at WWE Super Show-down. In an attempt to hype their final one-on-one match, we may see them come to the ring at different times and cut a promo, which could be followed by a backstage promo.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

While this is possible, there are other surprises that can happen, and I list them down for you:

#3 Brothers Cross Paths

The Big Red 'Comeback'
The Big Red 'Comeback'

The Undertaker announced during his last appearance on Raw that his brother, and current mayor of Knox County, Kane will be at ringside for the match at WWE Super Show-Down. With Taker, Michaels, and HHH already cutting their promos, we may see Kane come out and talk about his side of the story.

He could be interrupted by Michaels when Taker comes to cut a promo on 'The Show Stopper,' but we instead hear 'The Game's music and the mere staredown between these two (actually 4) wrestlers will be worth every second during the show.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield The Undertaker Triple H Leisure Reading
Amit Shukla
ANALYST
A die heart WWE and Wrestling Manic
3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming...
RELATED STORY
3 things that will happen when The Shield returns next...
RELATED STORY
3 things that could go right in the next episode of RAW...
RELATED STORY
7 things that need to happen on the Raw after Hell in a...
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That Could Happen on The RAW After Hell In A...
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw September 3, 2018: 5 Better Things that WWE could...
RELATED STORY
5 Things that might happen on this week's episode of Raw
RELATED STORY
7 Bonkers Surprises From RAW We'd Never Have Guessed...
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That Could Happen On The Final RAW Before HIAC
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us