3 Things That Should Happen On Raw After Crown Jewel

Samyak Hirawat FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.00K // 05 Nov 2018, 18:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Strowman become the new Universal Champion?

This week was full of surprises and controversies in WWE. We got to see the women of WWE put an amazing performance at WWE Evolution and they made this pay-per-view one of the best pay per views ever. And then came Crown Jewel, which was a huge disappointment. People expected after Evolution, WWE will give them a great show but Crown Jewel was a disaster. Now WWE has a chance to correct the mistakes they made.

This week's Raw can be full of surprises and great in-ring action. With Survivor Series only two weeks away, WWE will try its best to hype up the event. WWE does not have a lot of time before The Survivor Series pay per view, so it is crucial that the WWE capitalizes on what happened at Crown Jewel.

In this article, I will recommend 3 things that should happen on this week's Raw that will make Raw a memorable and commendable show.

#3 Braun Strowman Attacks Corbin; Kurt Angle Returns

Corbin attacked Strowman at Crown Jewel

Braun Strowman lost the match against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. Before the match started, he was attacked by Corbin with the Universal Championship belt. Lesnar took advantage of it and delivered multiple F5's to The Monster Among Men, and eventually pinned Strowman and once again captured the Universal Championship.

Strowman would be looking for revenge, and we can see Strowman attacking Corbin and completely destroying him.

Corbin will definitely want Strowman in his team for Survivor Series, but Strowman would deny the offer. This would lead Stephanie McMahon to interfere and once again make Kurt Angle the General Manager of Raw. The fans would love to see Kurt Angle as General Manager of Raw once again.

With Kurt Angle back as the General Manager we would definitely see some interesting developments on Raw.

1 / 3 NEXT