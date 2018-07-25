Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

2 good things and 1 bad thing that happened on SmackDown Live this week 

Shikhar Goyal
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
2.10K   //    25 Jul 2018, 14:00 IST

Ent
Another Great show from SmackDown

SmackDown Live took place at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view scheduled for next month in Brooklyn.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates

A lot of things generated hype on tonight's SmackDown Live and one thing is for sure, the show was better than last night's Raw. We surely are on the road to SummerSlam.Here are the two things that were good and one that was bad.

#1. SaNity gets buried

<p>
Why was Sanity brought to the main roster??

SmackDown Live's General Manager Paige announced on social media that a Tag Team Tournament will happen and the winners will face Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam.

Sanity faced The New Day and lost. I cannot understand why was even Sanity brought to the main roster. Rather than New Day, Sanity should have advanced and won over the other team to face Bludgeon Brothers and won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. But, they lost in the first round. Every bit of momentum they had is lost. Will they become the next Ascension going forward?

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown New Day SaNiTY AJ Styles Becky Lynch
Shikhar Goyal
CONTRIBUTOR
From Delhi, India Sorry for inconvenience, but slug shows my mother's name so don't get confused.
5 awesome things which happened on SmackDown Live this...
RELATED STORY
5 Takeaways from this week's WWE SmackDown Live (17 July...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live - 24 July, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 shockers WWE can pull off on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
5 Takeaways from this week's WWE SmackDown Live (10 July...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
7 Last-Minute predictions for WWE SmackDown Live (24 July...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live Before Extreme Rules
RELATED STORY
5 Possibilities For SmackDown Live Tonight
RELATED STORY
SmackDown Live Predictions: April 24, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us