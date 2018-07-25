2 good things and 1 bad thing that happened on SmackDown Live this week

Shikhar Goyal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 2.10K // 25 Jul 2018, 14:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Another Great show from SmackDown

SmackDown Live took place at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view scheduled for next month in Brooklyn.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates

A lot of things generated hype on tonight's SmackDown Live and one thing is for sure, the show was better than last night's Raw. We surely are on the road to SummerSlam.Here are the two things that were good and one that was bad.

#1. SaNity gets buried

Why was Sanity brought to the main roster??

SmackDown Live's General Manager Paige announced on social media that a Tag Team Tournament will happen and the winners will face Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam.

Sanity faced The New Day and lost. I cannot understand why was even Sanity brought to the main roster. Rather than New Day, Sanity should have advanced and won over the other team to face Bludgeon Brothers and won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. But, they lost in the first round. Every bit of momentum they had is lost. Will they become the next Ascension going forward?

1 / 3 NEXT