3 Things That Should Happen Taking Women's Revolution Forward

Women in forefront

WWE is in the midst of the Women's Evolution, a movement that has brought women's wrestling to the forefront. Women's roster has not felt this popular before. In the last couple of years, WWE gave women the center stage by letting them wrestle in different stipulations like Hell in a Cell, Elimination Chamber, Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, etc. Not long ago, it was announced that the women will get their own pay-per-view called Evolution, which is scheduled to be held in October.

This confirms that the management has started taking the women's division seriously and they are not treating them as some special attraction only like they did in the past.

While the women's revolution in wrestling is roaring louder than ever before, it has not started now. It is a continuous process that has started long ago in the past and will still continue in the future. So, many more surprises could be in store in coming years. Here are the 4 things that should happen in WWE which could take this revolution forward.

4 Introducing Women's Tag Team Title

A fantasy design of the Women's Tag Team Championship.

WhatCulture reported in July that WWE is potentially planning to introduce tag team titles in women's division. Even though this rumor has not yet been confirmed, the idea actually makes sense because there are only two titles in the whole of WWE for them to fight for--just one title on each brand. This severe lack of another championship leaves behind many female performers, who may not currently be in the Raw/SmackDown Women's Championship picture.

Even at this moment, the creative team is focusing heavily on the women's title rivalry on each brand, leaving talented wrestlers like Sasha Banks, Bayley, Naomi, and Ember Moon out in the cold without any reasonable, rewarding feud.

With the introduction of the tag belts, the all-women stables would be able to fight together for something meaningful.

