3 things that should happen to make SmackDown Live amazing (04 June 2019)

The Myth is here

Goldberg will be on SmackDown for the first time. Let it sink in!

The Myth is going to make his way to the blue brand for the first time since stepping in the WWE, and if his entry is anything to go by, we all know that the show will have some powerful moments. Whether the same be interference by The Undertaker or an intense promo to end the show, the fans are due to have great entertainment on the blue brand.

The two-hour show has always superseded the 3-hour one, and this week again, we will see some of the best performances inside the squared circle. With so much going on between the superstars and the WWE Super ShowDown show quickly approaching these things can happen on the blue brand:

#3 Lucha House Party crashes the interview

Freak crash and burn

Lars Sullivan will be on the mic for the first time since debuting on the main roster. The Freak has shown his in-ring skills and the power of destruction to full perfection since WrestleMania. He never got an opportunity to showcase his mic skills, but tonight may be the night when it comes to an end.

Lars is involved in a feud with the Mexican high-flyers, and it is a possibility that they would try to crash the first interview of the powerhouse so that they can make a mockery of him. The performance by the masked superstars has seen a rise since the debutant got involved, and in case they want to get their spot at WWE Super ShowDown, or a match in coming weeks, this crash will serve as the right platform.

With so much on the line, this won't be the only thing that will happen during the two-hour show. The next two things will also take the fans on moments filled with sheer entertainment.

