3 things that went wrong on the last episode of SmackDown Live

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 930 // 29 Aug 2018, 11:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Samoa Joe

WWE SmackDown Live might have taken a step back this week. It was decent, but not what one would have expected. I am not being very critical here, but the fact that it just did not live up to expectations is somewhat disappointing.

Each episode feels like it is gearing up for more action in the next one, and I am scared it won't live up to the hype. In case it does, SmackDown promises great storylines heading into Hell in a Cell.

SmackDown Live announced an inside the cage match between Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton in what promises to be a breathtaking affair. Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy have made their feud look really personal.

While there is a bit of skepticism behind Jeff Hardy performing to his best considering his injuries, a Swanton Bomb from the cage should be a certainty. Randy Orton, on the other hand, will look to ensure that his matches aren't all about RKO's.

Some other highlights include, Samoa Joe getting really personal with AJ Styles, as he phone called his wife live during the show. Samoa Joe has the ability to make a feud look real, and both superstars have nailed this storyline in the best possible manner.

That being said, let's discuss 3 things that went wrong in the recently concluded episode of SmackDown Live.

#1 The Miz should let wrestlers complete their match

Daniel Bryan vs Andrade Cien Almas

Daniel Bryan faced off against Andrade Cien Almas in a breathtaking match which saw great conviction from both wrestlers. Daniel Bryan looked his best after having returned, and ensured an amazing bout between the two talented wrestlers.

This couldn't go on for too long as The Miz interfered mid-match. I get it, he is a heel and has to do things which takes the audience away from him, but SmackDown already has very few matches in its bucket. A no result match in a list already short of matches is sad.

1 / 3 NEXT