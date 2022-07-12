3 things The New Day hasn't accomplished yet in WWE

Multi-time tag team champions The New Day has cemented their name as one of the greatest factions of all time. What started out as a gimmick of motivation and gospel, arguably became one of the biggest hits in WWE history.

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E came together eight years ago to form a stable for the ages. In their time together, they have won eleven tag team titles, two world championships and spread the power of positivity amidst delighted crowds. Barring any major controversies, all three members of The New Day are potential Hall of Famers.

However, as amazing and elite as they have been, there are some things they haven't accomplished in WWE. On that note, here are our list of things The New Day are yet to accomplish in WWE

#3. They haven't yet won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

The New Day haven't had red and blue draped over their shoulders

This is a bit harsh given Big E's injury and the ones Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston suffered earlier, but the fact remains that The New Day hasn't held the top prize in tag team wrestling today, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

The Usos unified the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships by defeating RK-Bro a few weeks ago on SmackDown. In doing so, they became the first-ever Undisputed Tag Team Champions and have been running roughshod over the tag team division as of late.

Undoubtedly one of the best teams in the company, Jimmy and Jey Uso are currently caught up in an intense feud with The Street Profits, while New Day is sitting firmly outside the championship scene feuding with The Viking Raiders. To be fair to the latter, they still have time to vie for the undisputed titles and possibly dethrone the twins. Fans are patiently waiting for Big E's return so that the New Day can climb to the top of the tag team division once again.

#2. Woods, Kingston and Big E haven't had the longest reign or longest combined reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champions

The New Day dominates the RAW Tag Team Championship statistics, having had the longest reign (483 days), as well as the most reigns (four) in the title's history. However, the same cannot be said for their blue counterparts, which is a title they haven't defined as much.

While Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships more than any team in WWE history (seven), they do not have the distinction of being the longest-reigning champions or the team that has held the titles for the longest cumulative time. That honor belongs to The Usos, whose current reign has been going on for a staggering 357+ days.

The Usos beat The Mysterios at Money in the Bank 2021 to kick-start their record-breaking reign. In the time that has passed, they surpassed their own record as the longest-reigning SmackDown tag champs and then unified their titles with their RAW counterparts. As things stand, the twins also have the longest combined reign, having held the titles for a cumulative 737+ days.

These are records The New Day will have to work hard to beat. Given how they are short of one man at the moment, it will be extremely difficult. But seeing how the faction has been defined by their smashing of records for fun, we wouldn't put it past them either.

#1. All three members haven't held the WWE Championship

The New Day's status as one of the best teams in the business comes from the fact that they have excelled in the tag team and in the singles competition. Indeed, they have reached the pinnacle of the latter, with Kofi Kingston and Big E becoming WWE Champions while they were part of the team.

Kingston won the big one after more than a decade with the company, beating Daniel Bryan at KofiMania despite the odds being stacked against him. E, meanwhile, captured the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2021 and cashed in on then-champion Bobby Lashley, whom he pinned to achieve his lifelong dream.

Unfortunately, the top prize has eluded Xavier Woods. He is the only member of the faction who hasn't won the world championship. Even though his greatest achievement in the singles competition is winning King of the Ring, he'd still want to achieve what his teammates did.

If Woods ever ends up winning the big one, he will also want to make sure he doesn't suffer the same fate as Kingston and E. Both their world title reigns were ended by Brock Lesnar in a devastating fashion. The former lost it in seconds on the 20th Anniversary episode of SmackDown courtesy of an F5, while the latter fell to The Beast on Day 1 after a chaotic Fatal 5-Way match.

The UpUpDownDown host is someone fans would love to see as a champion. Should he become world champion, it will be a significant feather in both his and The New Day's caps.

