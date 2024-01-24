3 things that The Rock may change in WWE after joining TKO's Board of Directors

It was recently announced that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson joined WWE's parent company, TKO Group Holdings, as one of its Board of Directors.

This is just one of the latest business moves that The People's Champion has looked to make outside of the WWE ring. His Hollywood career, his personal 'Teremana' tequila brand, and the United Football League are just a few of his other ventures.

Having recently made his return to WWE, we are going to take a look at three things that The Rock may change in the Stamford-based company now that he holds a role as a high-ranking executive.

#3. The Great One becomes the main event once again

With The Rock now a part of the TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors, there is a strong chance that he may now have a say over the creative department in WWE.

The Brahma Bull recently hinted that he was potentially set to make a return to the ring as he subtly called out his real-life cousin, Roman Reigns, on RAW: Day 1.

Reigns vs. The Rock has been a match that people have wanted to see for many years. However, the timing does not sit right with some fans. Many people have been hoping that Cody Rhodes would get his revenge against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40 this year to win the world championship and finally finish his story.

While Cody and Roman could still battle against each other in the main event of WrestleMania 40, The Rock may now be able to insert himself into that matchup as well, given his new role as a board member of TKO Group Holdings.

During a recent interview on ESPN's First Take, The Rock was asked what a potential WrestleMania showdown between him and Roman could do for WWE.

"If myself and Roman Reigns were to main event WrestleMania and I mean this very respectfully of all the WrestleManias prior because I grew up in this business and I love it. We could possibly put on, with us in the main event and this incredible group of men and women who are these incredible performers we could possibly put on the greatest and the biggest WrestleMania of all-time," The Rock said.

Whether The Rock vs. Roman Reigns comes to fruition at WrestleMania 40 remains to be seen.

#2. More wrestling stories hit the big screen

Outside of the pro wrestling ring, The Rock has gone on to establish himself as one of the most influential actors in all of Hollywood. The Brahma Bull's films have grossed over $5 billion at the box office worldwide.

Given his love for pro wrestling as well as cinema, The Rock's new role as the board member of TKO Group Holdings may enable him to bring more stories from the industry to the big screen.

Films such as Fighting with My Family, a movie that The Rock was heavily involved in, as well as the recent success of The Iron Claw, a movie that tells the story of the massively successful but tragic Von Erich family, have shown that audiences gravitate to pro wrestling movies.

Another pro wrestling movie that has been rumored to be in the works for quite some time is a biopic on former WWE Superstar Hulk Hogan, with Chris Hemsworth as the lead actor. While speaking on his Lex Expressed show, Lex Luger, a former rival of Hogan's, picked who he would like to see play him in the film.

"Who's that guy that's set to play Hulkster in that movie? [Chris Hemsworth]. I should be more up on the Hollywood stars that I am," Lex Luger said. "I have a different look than the guy who plays [Aquaman]. Yeah, Jason Momoa. Man, I'd love to have either of those guys or somebody like that."

The Rock now has a chance to tell even more incredible pro wrestling tales to people who may not be the biggest fan of WWE.

#1. His family is recognized on WWE's main roster

In recent years, WWE fans have seen the growth of The Rock's daughter, Ava, as she has looked to learn her craft in NXT. Recently, Ava made a huge step in her career as she became the new General Manager of the developmental brand.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, The Rock shared his thoughts on his daughter's pro wrestling journey so far.

"She’s (Ava) made history, very very proud of her. She is fiercely independent, it’s very important for her to make her own way, blaze her own trail, blaze her own path. She doesn’t come to me looking for a lot, which I respect. I’m here watching and supporting," The Rock said.

While Ava has done very well in NXT, with her father now being a board member of TKO Group Holdings, fans may not have to wait for long to see her performing on either RAW or SmackDown in the coming months.

What are your expectations from The Rock after he became a board member of TKO Group Holdings? Sound off in the comments section below!

