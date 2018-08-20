3 things the WWE should have avoided on SummerSlam 2018

He finally defeated Brock Lesnar

The time finally came when we got to witness the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view live from the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.

The match card for the show was heavily packed and with matches like AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe, and Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns already confirmed, fans were eagerly awaiting the pay-per-view.

There are some things the WWE did wrong at SummerSlam. In this article, we take a look at 3 things the WWE should have avoided on SummerSlam.

#3 No Heel turn

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are still friends

There had been rumors buzzing around that Dean Ambrose will turn heel against his former Shield brother Seth Rollins.

He returned to the WWE last week in an episode of Monday Night Raw, and when it was revealed that he will be standing at ringside during the Seth Rollins vs Dolph Ziggler (with Drew McIntyre) match-up, fans speculated that finally we will see the heel turn of Ambrose.

But on SummerSlam it didn't happen, and instead he helped Rollins during the match. However, Rollins regained the Intercontinental Championship from Ziggler, and now we can see an epic feud between these two superstars.

Dean Ambrose could turn heel on the next episode of Monday Night Raw as well. Until then, we can enjoy the heel turn of Becky Lynch. There are already many men heel wrestlers on the roster, but only a few female heel superstars, with Lynch joining that list we can expect good things from the blue brand.

#2 Strowman retaining the briefcase

Still the Monster in the Bank

A few weeks ago when it was announced that Braun Strowman would defend his Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam against Kevin Owens, the WWE rumor mill started buzzing around with the fact that we might see Kevin Owens winning the Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam.

Many fans speculated that Jinder Mahal would play a major role in this match, and he would become the reason for Strowman's loss.

On SummerSlam, Strowman defeated The Prizefighter in a squash match. Instead of this happening, Owens should have won the briefcase and later cashed in on Roman Reigns.

He is one of the best heels in the WWE right now, and to establish himself as the best heel wrestler - he should win the Universal Championship sooner, rather than later.

Even Strowman did not cash in his contract on that night because of Lesnar's attack.

