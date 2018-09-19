Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 things to expect from the Smackdown this week

Avik Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
452   //    19 Sep 2018, 05:12 IST

WWE Super Show-Down Media Opportunity
The Phenomenal One

The Smackdown after Hell in a Cell is expected to be thrilling. Hell in a Cell pay-per-view was thrilling, and it certainly met the expectation of the WWE Universe. There were eight matches in the show and we saw one major title change. The Raw brand did not have any title change, but Smackdown brand had a title change.

The New Day defended the tag team titles successfully against the Rusev Day. The WWE champion AJ Styles also defended the title successfully after a controversial ending against Samoa Joe. Additionally, Becky Lynch became the new Smackdown women's champion after defeating Charlotte Flair. Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy had a brutal match inside the cage and it was definitely the match of the night. Thus the Smackdown episode is expected to be exhilarating after the Hell in a Cell.

Here we discuss 3 expected things that could happen on the Smackdown Live this week:

#3 Charlotte's heel turn


The 'Queen' lost her Smackdown women's title against Becky Lynch at Hell in a Cell. There is a possibility of a heel turn from the Charlotte Flair. Becky Lynch is already a heel and a double heel storyline could be exciting for the WWE Universe.

Meanwhile, Becky turned on her former best friend Charlotte in Summerslam. But things did not go the way WWE wanted and the fans have been behind Becky Lynch since her heel turn. A heel is not supposed to get a massive crowd support, but Becky has become a crowd favourite.

Charlotte is a babyface, but the crowd has not been behind her. She was a heel before and she had an impressive run as a heel. Hence, WWE might turn the queen heel which could be effective. 


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Randy Orton AJ Styles Leisure Reading
Avik Das
ANALYST
Avik is a Sports enthusiast. He loves Football, Cricket, Pro-Wrestling and MMA. Writing is his passion. His articles will provide the readers fascinating reports on Football, Cricket and WWE.
5 Things we can expect on SmackDown Live this week
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE Got Right On Smackdown Live This Week: 7...
RELATED STORY
5 things to expect from SmackDown Live episode 1000
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE got right on Smackdown Live this week
RELATED STORY
5 awesome things which happened on SmackDown Live this...
RELATED STORY
5 things we can expect on SmackDown Live (5 June 2018)
RELATED STORY
3 things that went wrong on SmackDown Live this week
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Got Right This Week On Smackdown Live
RELATED STORY
10 Most Popular WWE Smackdown Live Wrestlers According to...
RELATED STORY
3 things that went wrong on the last episode of SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us