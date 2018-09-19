3 things to expect from the Smackdown this week

The Phenomenal One

The Smackdown after Hell in a Cell is expected to be thrilling. Hell in a Cell pay-per-view was thrilling, and it certainly met the expectation of the WWE Universe. There were eight matches in the show and we saw one major title change. The Raw brand did not have any title change, but Smackdown brand had a title change.

The New Day defended the tag team titles successfully against the Rusev Day. The WWE champion AJ Styles also defended the title successfully after a controversial ending against Samoa Joe. Additionally, Becky Lynch became the new Smackdown women's champion after defeating Charlotte Flair. Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy had a brutal match inside the cage and it was definitely the match of the night. Thus the Smackdown episode is expected to be exhilarating after the Hell in a Cell.

Here we discuss 3 expected things that could happen on the Smackdown Live this week:

#3 Charlotte's heel turn

The 'Queen' lost her Smackdown women's title against Becky Lynch at Hell in a Cell. There is a possibility of a heel turn from the Charlotte Flair. Becky Lynch is already a heel and a double heel storyline could be exciting for the WWE Universe.

Meanwhile, Becky turned on her former best friend Charlotte in Summerslam. But things did not go the way WWE wanted and the fans have been behind Becky Lynch since her heel turn. A heel is not supposed to get a massive crowd support, but Becky has become a crowd favourite.

Charlotte is a babyface, but the crowd has not been behind her. She was a heel before and she had an impressive run as a heel. Hence, WWE might turn the queen heel which could be effective.

