3 things to expect on Raw after Hell in a Cell

Hell in a Cell is a major pay-per-view of the WWE and it definitely met the expectation of the WWE Universe this year. Hell in a Cell had eight matches on the card and we saw a major title change. In addition, the WWE world title match took place in the middle of the show and many people were surprised by the decision. WWE world title is a prestigious title, which has a long history and it should be defended in the main event of a show.

The PPV provided some top-notch matches last night, but Randy Orton vs Jeff Hardy match was certainly the match of the night. The SmackDown superstars had a brutal match, and the feud has been quite entertaining so far. AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe had a controversial ending and Styles retained the title. Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown women's title.

There was no title change in the Raw brand. But the Raw after Hell in a Cell is anticipated to be exhilarating. Here we discuss 3 possible things which might happen on the Raw after Hell in a Cell:

#3 Ronda Rousey's next opponent

WWE Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey

The former Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss got her title rematch in the Hell in a Cell and Ronda Rousey defeated her last night. Thus Ronda is likely to get a new opponent. According to comicbook.com, Nikki Bella is rumoured to face Ronda Rousey in the all-women pay-per-view Evolution next month.

The Bella twins recently made their return to the squared circle. In fact, they were present when Ronda Rousey defeated Alexa Bliss at the Summerslam and they celebrated Ronda's victory in the ring. But the story could be different on the Raw after Hell in a Cell. The acting Raw general manager Constable Corbin might announce Ronda's opponent on the Raw. However, Nikki Bella can attack Ronda Rousey on the Raw and it might set up their match at the Evolution.

