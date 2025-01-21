3 Things Vince McMahon did better than Triple H in WWE

Since Vince McMahon stepped down, Triple H has been WWE's Chief Content Officer. The company has greatly benefited from this change in leadership, and the product has been fresh and to the point. Many fans believe The Game has done a great job up top and has given new life to the company’s product.

With that said, many will agree that there were still a few things Vince McMahon did better. The former WWE Chairman created some of the most compelling characters and storylines in the industry’s history.

Check out the three things Vince McMahon likely did better than Triple H in WWE.

#3. The factions were booked better under Vince McMahon

WWE has had several top factions that have taken the industry by storm. Vince McMahon led the creative team for decades and was allowed much freedom in his work.

McMahon made some comedic factions or mid-card ones that didn’t do too well. However, to his credit, he did make some of the most iconic factions in the industry's history.

From Evolution to The Shield and onward to The Bloodline, WWE got some of its best factions under Vince. He also breathed life into The New Day, The Wyatt Family, and D-Generation X.

Compared to that, Triple H has failed to give factions a good push and the right direction. The Final Testament, The Wyatt Sicks, and Pure Fusion Collective seem to be struggling to stay afloat on the main roster.

#2. Triple H hasn’t done too well with booking the main event female talent

In its early days, WWE did not offer much in female wrestling. Initially, female stars were presented as models and managers before Trish Stratus and Lita took over and turned things around.

More recently, Vince McMahon did better at booking the top women in the company. Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and other current stars were booked better under Vince’s regime.

Triple H has failed to present the top women at the same level. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley had a rather lengthy feud, and The Nightmare didn’t get the same level of push that Belair and Lynch had under Vince.

Similarly, Nia Jax’s title reign wasn’t as great as it could have been as she wasn’t booked too well under Triple H’s rule.

#1. WWE never relied on the biggest names for every show

Fans have been getting top champions on their screen on RAW and SmackDown every week. Cody Rhodes has been appearing on SmackDown as the Undisputed WWE Champion and didn’t even get time to sell a neck injury sustained after Kevin Owens’ Package Pildedriver to him.

Meanwhile, Triple H frequently books CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, and other top stars on RAW to keep the ratings up. While this has entertained fans, it hasn’t helped build the exclusivity factor around them.

Vince McMahon made Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and others into big names without using them so often. The exclusivity increased their value, and fans would wait long for them to appear for major segments and matches.

