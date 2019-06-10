3 Things we could see on SmackDown Live after WWE Super ShowDown (11 June 2019)

SmackDown Live is expected to deliver a good show

Following an impressive show at WWE Super ShowDown, the anticipation will be high this week. The blue brand offered an exciting episode last week as Goldberg made his SmackDown Live debut. The Undertaker and Goldberg had a face-off SmackDown Live before heading to Saudi Arabia.

We saw a total of ten matches at Super ShowDown. Kofi Kingston defended the most coveted prize of the blue brand against Dolph Ziggler, while Finn Balor retained the Intercontinental Title against Andrade.

Moreover, Lars Sullivan won his main roster debut match by disqualification. Roman Reigns, who was the biggest acquisition of SmackDown Live at Superstar Shake-Up, suffered a shocking loss against Shane McMahon. The dream match between Undertaker and Goldberg turned into disaster with a number of botches in the squared circle.

Since Stomping Grounds is just two weeks away, the excitement will be high for the upcoming episode of SmackDown Live. We are expected to have an action-packed episode of the blue brand.

Here we discuss three things we could see on SmackDown Live this week.

#3 Aleister Black could get a new opponent

There is no denying that Aleister Black is one of the most talented Superstars of the blue brand. Bray Wyatt has been offering excellent segments on RAW, while Black has been doing it on SmackDown Live. The Dutch Destroyer is patiently waiting for a new opponent and he could get it on the blue brand this week.

Black made his main roster debut after Elimination Chamber this year. He teamed up with Ricochet to form a Tag Team but they split up at Super Shake-Up. Prior to his main roster debut, Black was a colossal name in NXT. Apart from winning the NXT Title, Black also became the Male Competitor of the Year.

Black's dark persona garners the attention of the WWE Universe. The former NXT Champion's recent segments have been spectacular. Several Superstars are competent to face Black on SmackDown Live. In my humble opinion, the former Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy could be an ideal choice for Black as the latter is also searching for his new rival on the blue brand.

