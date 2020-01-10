3 things we could see on SmackDown this week (10 January 2019)

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

John Morrison on SmackDown last week

Starting the year with an action-packed episode of SmackDown, it's important for WWE to continue the momentum, especially as Royal Rumble is just two weeks away. The storylines should progress significantly after the returns of three big names last week.

The Usos rescued Roman Reigns from another humiliation, after returning to the squared circle after seven months.

Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans won the triple threat tag-team match, while Kofi Kingston beat The Miz in a singles match, and Braun Strowman dismantled Cesaro. Sheamus made a statement attacking Shorty G and John Morrison also made an appearance in the backstage area.

The upcoming episode of the Blue brand will take place at Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. In this article, we take a look at three things we could see on SmackDown this week.

#3 Bayley attacks Lacey Evans

The Royal Rumble is just a couple of weeks away, but the SmackDown Women's Championship match hasn't been built properly. Lacey Evans, along with Dana Brooke, are in a feud with Sasha Banks and Bayley. However, the Sassy Southern Belle's main target has been Sasha Banks, who not only faced the her in a singles match but also targetted her family.

Bayley is the holder of the most coveted women's prize of SmackDown, and the storyline hints at Evans being the next challenger for Bayley. In order to develop this rivalry, Evans needs to set her eyes on Bayley instead of Sasha Banks. Being a heel, Bayley could send a message to Lacey Evans, assaulting her on SmackDown this week.

While Bayley has Sasha Banks, Evans also has Dana Brooke as her back-up now. A massive attack could light a fire in this feud, and the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Lacey Evans and Bayley could get confirmed for Royal Rumble.

#2 Braun Strowman challenges Shinsuke Nakamura at Royal Rumble

Advertisement

The Universal Title match is already set for Royal Rumble, and WWE might finalize the Intercontinental Championship match this week, considering the rivalry between Braun Strowman and Shinsuke Nakamura and his allies. The Monster Among Men has been a lone warrior against Nakamura, Cesaro, and Sami Zayn.

Strowman faced Cesaro in a singles match last week and picked up an easy win before heading to Royal Rumble. However, things didn't end well for The Monster Among Men after the match, as a vicious Kinshasa from Nakamura knocked the former out. As Nakamura was pinned by Strowman in a tag team match two weeks ago, the Intercontinental Champion redeemed himself on SmackDown last week.

Having already pinned Nakamura, Strowman is certainly a deserving man to challenge the Intercontinental Champion, it could happen on the Blue Brand this week. Moreover, Nakamura hasn't defended the title regularly, and hence he needs to put it on the line if Strowman issues a challenge.

Since Strowman is already outnumbered in this feud, Nakamura could send a bold message to Strowman again, assaulting him with the help pf Cesaro and Sami Zayn on the Blue Brand this week.

#1 The Miz asks John Morrison to join him

Last week, The Miz crossed paths with one half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Kofi Kingston. Coming fresh from the Universal Championship storyline, The Miz was anticipated to do a good job, yet he fell short once again. Kofi Kingston picked up a win against the A-Lister, but the latter didn't take the defeat very well.

Turning heel, The Miz went on to assault Kofi Kingston. After getting the Universal Title shot against The Fiend, it seems like The Miz could be set to enter another title feud. While The Miz has an excellent record as a singles competitor, he is equally good in the tag team division. The A-Lister is a seven-time Tag Team Champion, winning it twice with John Morrison, who made his presence felt on SmackDown last week.

John Morrison came out of The Miz's locker room last week, which showed a sign of a possible reunion. With Royal Rumble around the corner, The New Day don't have any other storyline for Royal Rumble. Given Morrison's return last week, The Miz could ask him to reunite against The New Day.