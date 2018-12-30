×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Things we learned from WWE in 2018

Shiraz Aslam
ANALYST
Feature
301   //    30 Dec 2018, 15:48 IST

The WWE Headquarters is located in Stamford, Connecticut
The WWE Headquarters is located in Stamford, Connecticut

2018 has come and is almost gone. Although 2019 is on the horizon, 2018 is still fresh in our memories and will likely remain there for the foreseeable future. A major reason for that is that notable moments took place throughout the course of 2018 and fans were able to understand and learn a lot about WWE.

2018 saw three special events take place outside USA, namely The Greatest Royal Rumble and WWE Crown Jewel in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and The Super-ShowDown in Melbourne, Australia. This tells fans that WWE is expanding globally and is looking for better locations.

Furthermore, fans saw the rise of underrated and overlooked stars this year. A prime example would be the meteoric and astonishing rise of Becky Lynch from just another face in the women's division to the most popular female superstar of the year. This gives fans hope that any star can have their moment at any time if WWE wills.

However, there were a lot of more considerable takeaways from 2018 that would help fans understand more about WWE and learn how they go about business on-screen and off-screen.

Here's a look at 3 things fans learned about WWE in 2018.

#3 Never say Never

Hulk Hogan returned to WWE at Crown Jewel
Hulk Hogan returned to WWE at Crown Jewel

At the start of the year, fans had no idea that they would see Rey Mysterio back full-time in a WWE ring. Fans couldn't imagine that they would watch 'The Hulkster' return to WWE at Crown Jewel, especially after WWE cut off ties with him in 2015 on bad terms.

The WWE Universe had no clue that they would witness an 'All-women's pay-per-view' later in the year towards the end of October. Daniel Bryan's miraculous return to the squared circle from retirement is another such event that took fans by surprise.

WWE delivered some breath-taking surprises this year and fans enjoyed every surprise WWE threw at them. Hulk Hogan's return, Rey Mysterio's re-signing with WWE and Daniel Bryan's stunning comeback to the ring are living proof that anything can happen in the WWE, which is why fans should never say never

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Rey Mysterio Becky Lynch WWE Points To Note
Shiraz Aslam
ANALYST
Shiraz Aslam is a hardcore wrestling fan who grew up watching WWE. He is one of the youngest writers active on the Sportskeeda platform and is keen to provide readers with good content
3 things we learned from this week’s episode of WWE NXT...
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: 5 things we learned from the pay-per-view
RELATED STORY
4 wrestlers that reportedly signed with WWE recently
RELATED STORY
Meet the Superstars called up to WWE main roster from NXT
RELATED STORY
5 Best WWE Matches in 2018
RELATED STORY
3 things that main shows can learn from NXT
RELATED STORY
5 Things We Learned from SmackDown Live (27 November 2018)
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to note (26 Dec, 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 things we learned from this week’s episode...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 5 things we learned from this week’s...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us