3 things WWE clarified on RAW this week ( 14 October 2019)

It was a fantastic show

While the first half of the draft was held on SmackDown last week, the second half of the draft commenced on RAW, and a few big names switched brands. Besides the draft, WWE announced a number of new matches for Crown Jewel, including the Universal Championship match.

This week, few good matches took place on RAW and several underused Superstars got TV time.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch opened the show, and the latter picked up a win. Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman had another intense segment, as the two men signed the contract. Eric Young, Buddy Murphy, and Shelton Benjamin were other notable names, who competed on the red brand this week. Also, the Viking Raiders won the RAW Tag Team Titles after defeating Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Here, we will discuss three things that WWE clarified on RAW this week.

#3 The Viking Raiders will remain champions

A monumental tag-team match was booked on RAW in which The Viking Raiders faced Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Without a shadow of a doubt, it was one of the best matches of the night, and the twin belts change hands. The Viking Raiders became the RAW Tag Team Champions, winning the titles for the first time on the main roster.

Ziggler and Roode won the town titles at Clash of Champions, where they beat Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins. While they defended the titles successfully against Heavy Machinery, they faced a bigger challenge on RAW this week. After losing the titles, Ziggler and Roode were drafted to SmackDown.

There is no doubt that The Viking Raiders are currently one of the most dominating tag teams of WWE, as they remain unbeaten since the main roster debut earlier this year. Given the undefeated streak of The Viking Raiders, they will have a lengthy title reign that could help rejuvenate the tag team division of RAW.

