3 Things WWE could be planning for SmackDown Live this week (28 May 2019)

What twists and turns await?

Money in the Bank was a good show where we witnessed some unforeseen surprises. Following the pay-per-view, the excitement was sky-high for SmackDown Live and WWE did not let down the fans.

Big E returned from injury after six weeks of inactivity and The New Day had a celebration. However, the night did not end well for Kofi Kingston as he was viciously attacked by Dolph Ziggler. The newly crowned SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley teamed up with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and the two champions took on Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans in a tag team bout.

The 24/7 Champion R-Truth had a rough night as he was chased by a number of Superstars on the blue brand. Ali and Andrade lock horns last week and 'the Heart of 205 Live' won the bout. Roman Reigns defeated Elias in a Money in the Bank rematch but the Big Dog was taken down by Drew McIntyre.

The upcoming SmackDown Live will be held at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. AEW's inaugural show Double or Nothing took the wrestling world by storm last week. Tony Khan's company delivered an astounding show and Vince McMahon's company will be aiming to put the best foot forward this week. Hence, we could see some huge surprises on the blue brand.

Here we discuss three things WWE could be planning for SmackDown Live this week.

#3 Big E could turn on Kofi Kingston/New Day

Big E came back to Vince McMahon's billion dollar company last week after suffering an injury. Even though Big E was injured for only six weeks, his return was celebrated in the ring. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn did not like the celebration. Although Zayn was out for nine months, his return was not celebrated by anyone.

Kofi Kingston has a new opponent at Super ShowDown, which will be held in Saudi Arabia. The WWE Champion will put his title on the line against Dolph Ziggler, the guy who attacked him last week. Kingston has two men but Ziggler doesn't have anyone by his side.

We might witness a heel turn this week. Considering Big E and Ziggler had a partnership in the past, it will not be surprising if the former joins hands with the latter. Big E made his main roster debut as the bodyguard of Ziggler and AJ Lee. Big E has the potential to become a top-tier singles Superstar and a heel turn could allow him to propel as a singles star.

