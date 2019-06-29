3 things WWE could be planning on RAW next week (1 July 2019)

The Undertaker on RAW

WWE made a huge announcement this week as Paul Heyman was appointed the Executive Director of RAW. Given his vast experience, we will be hoping to see better episodes of the red brand in the future.

The company offered a great episode of RAW this week. Apart from some impressive matches, it had some unforeseen surprises. The Undertaker stunned everyone when he made a shocking appearance on RAW. The Phenom showed up to rescue Roman Reigns from the team of Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. Moreover, the show had a remarkable main event when AJ Styles locked horns with Ricochet.

Kofi Kingston's next challenger was revealed this week when Samoa Joe viciously attacked the WWE Champion. A new match was announced for Extreme Rules as Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will take on the team of Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

The upcoming RAW will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Braun Strowman is set to face Bobby Lashley in a Falls Count Anywhere match next week. Here we discuss three things WWE could be planning for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW:

#3 The New Day could dismantle Samoa Joe

Kofi Kingston, who is the WWE Champion, retained his title after beating Dolph Ziggler at Stomping Grounds. Furthermore, the New Day member also defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on RAW this week. After the match, we witnessed a vicious attack by Samoa Joe on Kofi Kingston.

Samoa Joe will be challenging Kofi Kingston for the most coveted prize of the blue brand at Extreme Rules. While Joe is certainly a great choice to challenge the WWE Champion, it has raised eyebrows as Joe is a RAW Superstar.

Extreme Rules is around the corner and the company will leave no stone unturned to hype up the feud. Following the attack this week, Kingston will be seeking retribution against Joe. The two men could confront each other and deliver a stupendous segment on RAW. Considering Kingston has Xavier Woods and Big E by his side, the New Day could decimate Joe for the vicious attack this week.

