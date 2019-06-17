3 Things WWE could be planning on SmackDown Live this week (18 June 2019)

The Big Dog skipped SmackDown Live last week

Stomping Grounds is less than one week away and the anticipation will be high for SmackDown Live this week. Following an ordinary episode of the blue brand last week, the company will be aiming to deliver a better show this week.

Some big names were missing from the blue brand last week. Bayley, who got pinned on RAW last week, got back on track after pinning Nikki Cross on SmackDown Live. Heavy Machinery squashed two local competitors, while Sonya Deville defeated Carmella.

The Miz was humiliated last week when Shane McMahon forced him to compete in an Elimination match. The A-Lister pinned Elias but he was pinned by McIntyre. Subsequently, Shane decimated him. The New Day fought the team of Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a Six-Man Tag Team match.

The next SmackDown Live will be held at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California. Dolph Ziggler will square off with Xavier Woods, while Alexa Bliss will host an episode of 'A Moment of Bliss' with her Stomping Grounds opponent Bayley. We are expected to see an action-packed episode of the blue brand this week.

Here we discuss three things WWE could be planning on SmackDown Live this week.

#3 Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss might assault Bayley

Two weeks ago, Alexa Bliss was an entrant on SmackDown Live through Wild Card Rule, and she hosted a special episode of 'A Moment of Bliss'. The segment led to a triple threat match to become the number one contender of SmackDown Women's Championship. Alexa Bliss earned the right to face Bayley by winning the triple threat match.

Bayley has a poor record against the Goddess as the former hasn't beaten the latter in pay-per-view matches. Given the track record, Bliss will be favourite in this bout.

Bliss will host another episode of 'A Moment of Bliss' on SmackDown Live this week. Since Bayley will be the guest of the talk show, it is not likely to end well. Furthermore, Bliss's new friend Nikki Cross lost to the Hugger last week, and the former will leave no stone unturned to seek revenge this week. Having the advantage of a numbers game, Bliss and Cross might dismantle Bayley this week.

