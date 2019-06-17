×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Things WWE could be planning on SmackDown Live this week (18 June 2019)

Avik Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
8.94K   //    17 Jun 2019, 15:10 IST

The Big Dog skipped SmackDown Live last week
The Big Dog skipped SmackDown Live last week

Stomping Grounds is less than one week away and the anticipation will be high for SmackDown Live this week. Following an ordinary episode of the blue brand last week, the company will be aiming to deliver a better show this week.

Some big names were missing from the blue brand last week. Bayley, who got pinned on RAW last week, got back on track after pinning Nikki Cross on SmackDown Live. Heavy Machinery squashed two local competitors, while Sonya Deville defeated Carmella.

The Miz was humiliated last week when Shane McMahon forced him to compete in an Elimination match. The A-Lister pinned Elias but he was pinned by McIntyre. Subsequently, Shane decimated him. The New Day fought the team of Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a Six-Man Tag Team match.

The next SmackDown Live will be held at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California. Dolph Ziggler will square off with Xavier Woods, while Alexa Bliss will host an episode of 'A Moment of Bliss' with her Stomping Grounds opponent Bayley. We are expected to see an action-packed episode of the blue brand this week.

Here we discuss three things WWE could be planning on SmackDown Live this week. 


#3 Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss might assault Bayley


Two weeks ago, Alexa Bliss was an entrant on SmackDown Live through Wild Card Rule, and she hosted a special episode of 'A Moment of Bliss'. The segment led to a triple threat match to become the number one contender of SmackDown Women's Championship. Alexa Bliss earned the right to face Bayley by winning the triple threat match.

Bayley has a poor record against the Goddess as the former hasn't beaten the latter in pay-per-view matches. Given the track record, Bliss will be favourite in this bout.

Bliss will host another episode of 'A Moment of Bliss' on SmackDown Live this week. Since Bayley will be the guest of the talk show, it is not likely to end well. Furthermore, Bliss's new friend Nikki Cross lost to the Hugger last week, and the former will leave no stone unturned to seek revenge this week. Having the advantage of a numbers game, Bliss and Cross might dismantle Bayley this week. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE SmackDown Roman Reigns Alexa Bliss
Advertisement
3 Biggest Things WWE could be planning for SmackDown Live this week (7 May 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Biggest Things WWE could be planning for SmackDown Live this week (14 May 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Surprises WWE could pull off on SmackDown Live this week (June 11, 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Things we could see on SmackDown Live after WWE Super ShowDown (11 June 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Things WWE could be planning for SmackDown Live this week (28 May 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Biggest things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown Live this week (11 June 2019)
RELATED STORY
4 interesting things WWE could be planning for SmackDown Live this week (26 March 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 biggest surprises WWE could be planning on SmackDown Live this week (23 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Surprises WWE could be planning for SmackDown Live next week (23 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Biggest things WWE secretly told us on SmackDown Live this week ( 14 May 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us