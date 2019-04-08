3 things WWE could do with Becky Lynch following her win at WrestleMania 35

Becky Lynch reigned supreme over the rest at WrestleMania

The closing of WrestleMania 35 saw Becky Lynch raising the SmackDown and Raw Women’s Championship after winning her Triple Threat main event match against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

It was what many expected to happen as The Man was knocking on the door ever since she turned on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam last year. It was only fitting that the person that started the women’s revolution was the one that reigned supreme over everyone else at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

But life goes on. Nothing is permanent and tomorrow is a new day – and with that, there will be new challenges for Lynch. With that in mind, here are three things WWE could do with the Irish Lasskicker following her grand WrestleMania.

#1 Continue feud with Charlotte

I have left out Ronda Rousey here since no-one really knows how her contractual situation is with the WWE. Charlotte, however, is set to continue with the company and is almost certainly going to play out her feud with Lynch.

Ever since the Irishwoman turned on her former bestie, things have been pretty brutal between the two (let us all forget the hug Becky gave her after she selected Charlotte to face Rousey at Survivor Series).

Whenever the two have been put together, all they have wanted to do is to rip each other apart – whether it be by hands or by words. And since Becky Lynch has taken the SmackDown title off Charlotte, it is only natural to expect the Queen to want a rematch.

And given how much the WWE favors Rick Flair’s daughter, this is the likeliest of scenarios post-WrestleMania.

